Rajinikanth's Mega Hit 'Jailer' Gears Up for OTT Debut Following Box Office Triumph

Exceptional Cast and Crew

Helmed by the accomplished director Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by the creative prowess of Sun Pictures led by Kalanithi Maran, "Jailer" boasts an ensemble cast that perfectly complements Rajinikanth's magnetic presence. The movie features seasoned actors such as Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu in significant supporting roles. The collective efforts of this exceptional team undeniably contributed to the film's extraordinary success.

"Jailer" not only marks Rajinikanth's 169th cinematic endeavor but also signals his triumphant return to the silver screen after a two-year hiatus since his appearance in "Annaatthe." The musical score of the film is masterfully composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography and editing are expertly handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan and R. Nirmal, respectively.

While "Jailer" continues to shine brightly, Rajinikanth is already immersed in his next cinematic venture. Presently filming the sports drama "Lal Salaam," directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the movie promises yet another captivating performance. With appearances by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, and a special cameo by cricket legend Kapil Dev, Rajinikanth's indelible legacy in the Indian film industry remains unwavering.