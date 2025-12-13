Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Banned in 6 Gulf Countries? Here’s the Real Reason Behind the Controversy

Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of the year. While the film is enjoying massive success at the Indian box office and racing toward the ₹200 crore mark globally, it has reportedly run into trouble overseas—particularly in the Gulf region.

Multiple media reports suggest that Dhurandhar has been banned in six Gulf countries, sparking widespread discussion about the reasons behind the decision and its impact on the film’s international business.

Is Dhurandhar Banned in Gulf Countries? Here’s What Reports Claim

According to industry sources and trade reports, Dhurandhar has not received theatrical clearance in any of the UAE/GCC nations. The countries where the film has reportedly not been released include:

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The Gulf and UAE-GCC belt is traditionally a major contributor to Bollywood’s overseas collections. Trade experts believe the absence of Dhurandhar from these territories may significantly affect its international box office potential.

Why Was Dhurandhar Denied Release Approval in the Gulf Region?

As per reports, the primary reason behind the ban appears to be the film’s geopolitical theme, which some authorities allegedly perceived as anti-Pakistan in nature.

Dhurandhar is said to draw inspiration from real-world intelligence operations and covert missions linked to Operation Lyari, a Pakistan-led crackdown on criminal networks in Karachi. Given the sensitive political undertones and depiction of intelligence agencies, the film reportedly failed to secure approval from Gulf censorship boards.

Sources indicate that the makers attempted to obtain clearance, but the film’s thematic approach and portrayal of regional conflicts did not meet the approval criteria across the GCC nations.

Dhurandhar Box Office Performance Despite the Ban

Despite missing out on a Gulf release, Dhurandhar has delivered impressive numbers at the box office:

Crossed ₹100 crore in India within its first week

Earned over ₹44 crore overseas in four days

Expected to surpass ₹200 crore globally within a week

Trade analysts suggest the film’s overseas figures could have been significantly higher had it released in the Gulf markets.

Dhurandhar Plot: A High-Stakes Undercover Spy Mission

Dhurandhar follows the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, an Indian intelligence operative sent on a dangerous undercover mission to Karachi under Operation Dhurandhar.

Disguised as a Pakistani national, Hamza infiltrates terror networks operating in Lyari, navigating a web of crime, espionage, and betrayal. His mission becomes increasingly perilous as he faces resistance from Major Iqbal, an ISI officer determined to destabilise India.

The narrative blends real-world inspiration with fictionalised drama, intense action sequences, and political intrigue.

Dhurandhar Full Cast and Characters

The film boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring some of Bollywood’s finest actors:

Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh, an Indian undercover agent known as “The Wrath of God”

Akshaye Khanna as Rehmat Dakait, a feared criminal figure

R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Chief of the Intelligence Bureau

Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, Hamza’s love interest

Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, inspired by Ilyas Kashmiri

Sanjay Dutt as S.P. Choudhary Aslam, inspired by encounter specialist Chaudhary Aslam Khan

Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali, a Pakistani politician

Dhurandhar Not the First Bollywood Film to Face a Gulf Ban

Dhurandhar joins a list of Bollywood films that have previously faced restrictions in Gulf countries due to political or military narratives. In recent years:

Fighter (Hrithik Roshan–Deepika Padukone) faced bans after its depiction of the Pulwama attack

Sky Force starring Akshay Kumar

The Diplomat featuring John Abraham

These films were reportedly restricted due to concerns over Pakistan-related content and regional sensitivities.

While Dhurandhar continues its strong theatrical run in India and other international markets, its reported ban across six Gulf countries highlights the challenges Bollywood films face when dealing with geopolitically sensitive subjects.

Despite the controversy, the film’s box office momentum and audience response remain strong, reaffirming its status as one of the biggest action thrillers of the year.

