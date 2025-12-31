Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Date, Venue, Guest List and Relationship Timeline

After years of speculation, Tollywood’s most talked-about rumoured couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, are reportedly set to take the next big step in their personal lives. According to multiple media reports, the two actors are preparing for a private and intimate wedding in early 2026, marking the culmination of a nearly decade-long bond that began on a film set.
Here’s everything we know so far about the Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda wedding, including the expected date, venue, guest list, and their relationship journey.
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Date: When Will They Get Married?
Reports suggest that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will tie the knot on February 26, 2026. While neither actor has officially confirmed the wedding date, sources close to the couple indicate that preparations are already underway.
The February wedding is said to have been chosen for its pleasant weather and personal significance. This development follows reports of a private engagement ceremony held on October 3, 2025, at Vijay Deverakonda’s residence in Hyderabad, just after the Dasara festival. The engagement was reportedly attended only by immediate family members.
Wedding Venue Details: A Royal Destination Wedding in Udaipur
Moving away from the bustle of Hyderabad, the couple has reportedly opted for a destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. A heritage palace property is said to have been finalised as the wedding venue, adding a royal touch to the ceremony.
The decision to host the wedding in Udaipur reflects the couple’s preference for privacy and elegance. Sources indicate that the wedding will be a media-free affair, focused entirely on family traditions and close relationships.
Rashmika–Vijay Wedding Guest List: Who Is Expected to Attend?
Despite their superstar status, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly keeping the guest list limited and carefully curated.
Expected Attendees Include:
Family members, including Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda and Rashmika’s parents and younger sister
Close industry friends such as Allu Arjun, Dulquer Salmaan, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Co-stars and collaborators from films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade
A separate post-wedding reception in Hyderabad is also reportedly planned for members of the film industry, though details about the date and venue remain undisclosed.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Relationship Timeline
The couple’s journey is a classic reel-to-real romance that has unfolded quietly over several years.
2018
Rashmika and Vijay met on the sets of Geetha Govindam. Their on-screen chemistry quickly sparked dating rumours, which both actors dismissed as friendship.
2019
They reunited for Dear Comrade. During promotions, fans noticed their growing comfort and mutual admiration.
2020–2023
The duo was frequently spotted vacationing at similar locations, including the Maldives. Social media posts with matching backgrounds fueled speculation.
2024
Vijay was seen supporting Rashmika at film events, while she attended family celebrations like Diwali and Sankranti at his home.
2025
Public gestures of support, including Vijay cheering Rashmika during the success of The Girlfriend, intensified wedding rumours. Reports later emerged of a private engagement in October 2025.
Why the Couple Has Remained Private About Their Relationship
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have consistently chosen not to publicly label their relationship. In a recent interview, Rashmika addressed the speculation, stating that she prefers to speak about personal matters only when the time feels right.
Their discretion has only added to public curiosity, making the reported wedding one of the most anticipated celebrity events of 2026.
What’s Next for Rashmika and Vijay on the Work Front?
Even as wedding buzz grows, both actors remain focused on their careers.
Rashmika Mandanna has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa lined up
Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Rowdy Janardhana after Kingdom
The two are also reportedly set to collaborate again on an upcoming project directed by Rahul Sankrityan.
If reports are to be believed, the Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda wedding will be an intimate yet grand affair, blending royal elegance with personal simplicity. While fans await an official confirmation, excitement continues to build around what could be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2026.
