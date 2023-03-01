RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ to be Performed Live at Oscars

SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ which has ben nominated for Oscars 2023 will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside ‘Applause’ from Tell it Like a Woman, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and ‘This Is A Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once, all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony, Variety reported.

The song's music is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose.

David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will also take the stage at the Oscars to perform "This Is a Life," the Oscar-nominated song from Everything Everywhere All at Once, as will Rihanna, who will sing the Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.