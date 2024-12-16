Saif Ali Khan Recalls Warm Interaction with PM Modi Amid Busy Schedule

Actor Saif Ali Khan, along with wife Kareena Kapoor and their family, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The meeting was arranged to invite the PM to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, which began on December 13, marking the centenary of Raj Kapoor’s birth.

Saif described the encounter as 'special,' noting the PM's warmth and attentiveness despite having just come from a busy day in Parliament. "I was wondering if he would be tired, but he greeted us with a warm smile and was incredibly charming," Saif told HT City.

The actor also shared details of their conversation, saying the PM inquired about his parents and expressed a wish to meet their children, Taimur and Jehangir. He even signed a paper for them, at Kareena's request. "He looked like he was working very hard running the country but still took time to connect with us. I asked him about his rest, and he mentioned getting about three hours a night," Saif added.

The Kapoor family's visit to the PM garnered attention on social media, with a video showcasing the meeting. During their chat, Modi recalled meeting Saif's father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and expressed his hopes of meeting three generations of the Pataudi family. He also asked about Taimur and Jehangir, with Kareena sharing that the boys were eager to visit him.