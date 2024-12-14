PM Modi Slams Congress, Calls Emergency a 'Stain' on Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking during a special session to mark the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption, launched a sharp critique of the Congress party, accusing it of undermining democracy during the Emergency and altering the Constitution to serve its interests.

Emergency: A ‘Stain’ on Congress

PM Modi accused the Congress and the Gandhi family of turning the country into a "jailhouse" during the Emergency period (1975-1977). “The Constitution was torn apart when it was completing 25 years.

The Emergency was imposed, constitutional rights were snatched, and the country was turned into a jail. The Congress will never be able to clear this stain,” he remarked amidst protests from opposition MPs.

Targeting Nehru and Indira Gandhi

The Prime Minister levelled a direct attack on former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He alleged that Nehru had suggested altering the Constitution if it posed a challenge and accused Indira Gandhi of "tasting blood" by imposing the Emergency and clipping the judiciary’s powers through constitutional amendments.

“One family of the Congress left no stone unturned to attack the Constitution. The Congress changed the Constitution 75 times in 60 years, bleeding its soul in the process,” PM Modi said, countering the Congress's narrative that the BJP undermines constitutional institutions.

Unity and Nation-Building Initiatives

Shifting focus, PM Modi emphasized the importance of unity and the government’s efforts to strengthen it. He cited the removal of Article 370 as a step toward national integration. Highlighting key reforms, he pointed to the GST for economic unity, the One Nation One Ration Card for empowering the poor, and the Ayushman Bharat health card as transformative initiatives for public welfare.

The Prime Minister also underscored the significance of the ‘One Nation One Grid’ initiative, which ensures uninterrupted power supply across the country. He contrasted this with previous governments, saying, “Earlier, there was light in one part of the country and darkness in the other. With the One Nation One Grid, we ensured uninterrupted power supply nationwide.”

A Message of Unity

Concluding his speech, PM Modi reiterated the government's commitment to unity and constitutional values. “Our priority is the unity of India,” he said, framing his government’s actions as upholding the spirit of the Constitution while addressing the nation’s economic and social challenges.

The session showcased the BJP's stance on India's democratic history while presenting its reforms as foundational steps toward a united and empowered nation.