Sam Bahadur OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal's Epic War Drama Set for OTT Premiere on Republic Day 2024

Sam Bahadur OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal's spellbinding portrayal in the recently released blockbuster, "Sam Bahadur," has enthralled audiences. Alongside co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the film faced tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal." Despite the rivalry, "Sam Bahadur" triumphed, amassing an impressive debut week collection of Rs 38.85 crore at the box office. As fans continue to immerse themselves in the captivating storyline on the silver screen, exciting details about the upcoming OTT release have surfaced.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur" will follow the industry-standard 8-week gap between its theatrical and online release. Contrary to earlier speculations about a Christmas release post its theatrical debut, the film is now scheduled to premiere on Zee 5 on Republic Day 2024.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal offered fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of "Sam Bahadur" on his Instagram. The initial photo showcased a reflective shot of the actor in the makeup room, surrounded by images of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Subsequent images offered glimpses of his character from the film. In his caption, Vicky shared, "Makeup on, listening to his favorite jazz music, and staring into that mirror until I start believing the guy in the mirror is Sam. Living your days believing to be SAM is a rare honor and a mammoth responsibility.

The love you all are showering for our efforts is truly gratifying. Thank you! This weekend, take your families out to the cinemas to experience the story of our true legend, FM Sam Manekshaw!"

"Sam Bahadur" is a war drama based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Co-written by Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer, and Shantanu Srivastava, the film is produced by Ronnie