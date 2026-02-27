Sangamarmar OTT Release Date and Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch the Romantic Family Drama

The much-awaited Hindi family drama Sangamarmar has officially arrived on OTT, bringing together heartfelt storytelling, layered relationships and a multi-generational narrative. Starring Sourabh Raaj Jain and Sheen Savita Dass, the series explores love, sacrifice and the long-term consequences of a life-altering decision.
When and Where to Watch Sangamarmar Online
Sangamarmar premiered on February 26, 2026, and is now streaming on JioHotstar
The initial set of episodes dropped on launch day, and new episodes are scheduled to release every Thursday. Viewers need an active subscription to JioHotstar.
How Many Episodes of Sangamarmar Are Available?
The makers released nine episodes at once during the premiere. The story will continue to unfold with weekly episode drops every Thursday, allowing audiences to follow the evolving emotional arcs of the characters over time.
Sangamarmar Streaming Languages
Although originally produced in Hindi, Sangamarmar has been made available in multiple dubbed versions to reach a wider audience. Apart from Hindi, the series can be streamed in:
Tamil
Telugu
Kannada
Malayalam
Marathi
Bengali
This multilingual rollout reflects the show’s broad appeal and intent to connect with viewers across different regions of India.
Sangamarmar Plot: A 25-Year Journey of Love, Sacrifice and Second Chances
Directed by Vikram Ghai and produced by Sooraj Barjatya, Sangamarmar is a romantic family drama that unfolds across two timelines spanning 25 years.
At the heart of the narrative is Amrita, played by Sheen Savita Dass. As a young woman, she makes a pivotal decision that alters the course of her life and the lives of those around her. The story traces how that single moment continues to shape her future over the next two and a half decades.
Sourabh Raaj Jain portrays Aditya, whose bond with Amrita forms the emotional core of the series. The show explores whether love that is set aside in the name of duty and family responsibility can ever truly find its way back.
Rather than relying on exaggerated melodrama, Sangamarmar takes a restrained and character-driven approach. It focuses on emotional endurance, misunderstandings, patience and the quiet strength required to sustain relationships over time.
Themes such as love, responsibility, waiting, reconciliation and the evolving nature of marriage are woven into the storyline, offering a reflective look at relationships within Indian families.
Sangamarmar Full Cast and Characters
The series features a strong ensemble cast led by:
Sourabh Raaj Jain as Aditya
Sheen Savita Dass as Amrita
Supporting cast members include:
Smita Bansal
Khalid Siddiqui
Avinash Wadhawan
Jaya Ojha
Farooq Saeed
Swati Tarar
With experienced performers anchoring key roles, the show aims to deliver emotional authenticity across generations of characters.
Why Sangamarmar Stands Out in the OTT Space
Family dramas have seen renewed popularity on streaming platforms, but Sangamarmar distinguishes itself through its long-term storytelling structure and emotional depth. The 25-year timeline allows the narrative to evolve naturally, showing how choices made in youth ripple through adulthood and later life.
Produced under Sooraj Barjatya’s banner, the series carries forward his signature focus on family values, emotional resilience and relationship dynamics. Instead of dramatic confrontations, the story leans into quiet introspection and the complexities of maintaining bonds over time.
For viewers seeking a heartfelt romantic family drama that unfolds gradually and thoughtfully, Sangamarmar offers a compelling watch.
The series is now streaming on JioHotstar, with new episodes arriving every Thursday.
Also Read:
Kalki 2 Shooting Begins: Nag Ashwin Returns as Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan Reunite for the Epic Sequel
O’Romeo OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Stream Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s Crime Romance