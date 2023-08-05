Scam 2003 Teaser is out: Season 2 Unveils the Enigmatic Tale of Abdul Karim Telgi's Infamous Scam

Scam 2003 Teaser is Out: Hansal Mehta's groundbreaking financial thriller series, Scam 1992, made a resounding impact when it premiered in 2020, introducing the audience to the charismatic Harshad Mehta portrayed by the talented Pratik Gandhi. Now, as SonyLIV celebrates its third anniversary, the anticipation heightens with the release of the teaser for the much-awaited follow-up, Scam 2003, delving into the gripping narrative of the notorious scamster, Abdul Karim Telgi.

Set in the financial hub of Mumbai, the teaser instantly grabs attention with its commanding voiceover, revealing that the scam of 2003 was of such colossal proportions that even mathematicians struggled to fathom its magnitude. A staggering sum of ₹30,000 crore was at stake, making it one of India's most significant financial frauds.

Intriguingly, the teaser introduces Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind the scam, but skillfully keeps his identity veiled. Only shown from discrete angles, Telgi's face remains shrouded in mystery, adding to the enigma surrounding his persona. His compelling dialogues unveil a shrewd manipulator who believes money is not earned but created. This audacious mindset echoes the unforgettable line from Scam 1992, "Risk hai toh ishq hai" (If there's risk, there's love).

The teaser proceeds with a captivating montage of events, accompanied by the iconic theme of Scam 1992, amplifying anticipation for the upcoming series. Abdul Karim Telgi, notorious for counterfeiting fake stamp paper, serves as the primary inspiration for Scam 2003, drawing from the journalistic work of Sanjay Singh's book, "Reporter Ki Diary." The narrative promises to delve deep into the intricate web of Telgi's fraudulent operations.

Taking on the enigmatic character of Telgi is the seasoned theatre actor, Gagan Dev Riar, who brings profound authenticity to the role. While Hansal Mehta returns as the showrunner, the second installment boasts the skillful direction of Tushar Hiranandani. Produced by Sameer Nair's esteemed Applause Entertainment, Scam 2003 is set to premiere on SonyLIV on September 1, offering viewers another enthralling journey into the realm of high-stakes financial deception.

Hansal Mehta's prior directorial venture, "Scoop," streamed on Netflix to widespread acclaim, lauded for its gripping narrative and stellar performances. With Scam 2003, audiences can expect nothing less than a compelling and captivating exploration of the intriguing life and exploits of Abdul Karim Telgi.

As the teaser for Scam 2003 sets the stage for another riveting tale of financial deception and manipulation, eager audiences eagerly await the brilliance of this series. Armed with the legacy of Scam 1992, Scam 2003 is poised to be another masterpiece, captivating viewers with its engaging storytelling and exceptional performances.