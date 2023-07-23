Barbie Movie Review: Margot Robbie's Terrific Performance and Ryan Gosling's Captivating Ken Steals the show

Barbie Movie Review: In the world that celebrates perfection, Greta Gerwig's film "Barbie" fearlessly explores imperfections and profound themes, carving a significant mark in pop culture history. With Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the movie cleverly satirizes the battle of the sexes, the clash between feminism and patriarchy, and the complexities of identity within a dominantly shaped world defined by the iconic doll.
Barbie has long been a symbol of picture-perfect beauty and success, with Mattel introducing her to diverse professions, races, and colors over time. Greta Gerwig's portrayal of Barbie goes beyond her outward appearance, delving into the emotional connection she fosters with girls and boys alike, who seek validation, mirroring Ken's role as Barbie's eternal admirer.
The film artfully blurs the lines between the real world and Barbie's utopian paradise, Barbieland. Barbie's sudden discovery of flat feet serves as a metaphor, symbolizing the departure from the path of perfection. Assisted by a quirky Barbie, played by Kate McKinnon, this journey to fix her flat feet transforms into a life-altering experience for all the Barbies.
Though titled "Barbie," the film's focus shifts to Ken's perspective, brilliantly portrayed by Ryan Gosling. His performance is a testament to his acting prowess, adding charm, humor, and depth to the character. Gerwig's exploration of "men vs. women" dynamics through the lens of "Barbie vs. Ken" strikes an emotional chord, as Ken returns to Barbieland to share his newfound wisdom with other Kens.
The cast's performances shine, with Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken leading the charge. America Ferrera's portrayal of a mother to a teenager and Will Ferrell's role as the head of Mattel deserves special mention for their memorable contributions.
The movie's visuals are enchant, with Gerwig's skillful use of color, pastels, and pink hues bringing to life a vivid and mesmerizing world. The carefully curated soundtrack featuring artists like Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, and Billie Eilish adds to the film's charm, and plays a significant role in its storytelling.
At its core, "Barbie" delves into themes of consumerism, beauty standards, and the impact of societal norms on self-worth. The film raises pertinent questions about gender roles, identity, and the pursuit of perfection in an ever-changing and diverse world. It delivers a therapeutic experience, resonating with anyone who has felt excluded or questioned their place in society.
While "Barbie" cleverly satirizes significant issues, some viewers may find certain aspects indulgent. Gerwig's reimagination of the Barbie myth and the satirical jabs at various facets of pop culture, including the film's co-producers Mattel and Warner Bros., add an extra layer of depth to the narrative.