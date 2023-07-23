Barbie Movie Review: Margot Robbie's Terrific Performance and Ryan Gosling's Captivating Ken Steals the show

Solid Performances and Enchanting Visuals Bring Barbie's Utopian Paradise to Life

Though titled "Barbie," the film's focus shifts to Ken's perspective, brilliantly portrayed by Ryan Gosling. His performance is a testament to his acting prowess, adding charm, humor, and depth to the character. Gerwig's exploration of "men vs. women" dynamics through the lens of "Barbie vs. Ken" strikes an emotional chord, as Ken returns to Barbieland to share his newfound wisdom with other Kens.

The cast's performances shine, with Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken leading the charge. America Ferrera's portrayal of a mother to a teenager and Will Ferrell's role as the head of Mattel deserves special mention for their memorable contributions.

The movie's visuals are enchant, with Gerwig's skillful use of color, pastels, and pink hues bringing to life a vivid and mesmerizing world. The carefully curated soundtrack featuring artists like Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, and Billie Eilish adds to the film's charm, and plays a significant role in its storytelling.