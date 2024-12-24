Shaan’s Mumbai Home Escapes Major Damage After Late-Night Fire

A fire broke out in Bollywood singer Shaan's residential building around 2 AM on Monday night. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene to contain the blaze, preventing any major damage.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. In footage from the scene, smoke was seen billowing from a window of one of the apartments.

The video of the incident is unsettling, though reports suggest that Shaan and his family are safe. According to reports, a separate fire broke out earlier in the evening in a scrapyard in the slum area of Mankhurd, Mumbai. The fire started around 7 PM at a warehouse near the Ayappa Temple in the Mandala area.

Upon receiving the fire alert, four fire trucks rushed to the site. The fire was eventually brought under control after several hours, and no injuries have been reported.

A Mumbai Municipal Corporation official confirmed, "There have been no reports of casualties." He added that four fire trucks and other vehicles were involved in the firefighting efforts.