Shah Rukh Khan Announces Son Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Series

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially announced his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series, which will stream on Netflix. The untitled series, produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, is set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry.

The collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment was unveiled during an event in Los Angeles earlier this week. Tentatively titled Stardom, the series is expected to offer a compelling narrative about the journey of a charismatic outsider navigating the glamorous yet challenging world of Bollywood.

Announcing the project on social media platform X, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia. Here’s to untamed storytelling, controlled chaos, gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There’s No business like Show business!!”

Sharing his thoughts on Aryan’s project, Shah Rukh Khan added, “We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment.”

The series will reportedly feature Mona Singh in a key role and include cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan himself, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol.

Aryan’s sister, Suhana Khan, also expressed her pride, posting, “Lots of laughs, drama, action and a little bit of trouble - just like it always is with you @_Aryan. I cannot wait! So proud.”

With its bold storytelling, high-stakes drama, sharp humour, and star-studded cameos, the series is anticipated to be a captivating tribute to Indian cinema, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the vibrant world of Bollywood.

