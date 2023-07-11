Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Action-Packed Teaser for 'Jawan' Starring Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has released an electrifying teaser for his upcoming film "Jawan" ("Soldier"), promising audiences a thrilling cinematic experience. Directed by Atlee, known for his Tamil-language blockbusters, the film showcases Khan in a dual role, donning various avatars, including a soldier, a bandaged avenger, and a bald character. Atlee's previous films, "Theri," "Mersal," and "Bigil," all starring Vijay, have been massive hits, and expectations are high for his Bollywood debut. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan for Red Chillies Entertainment, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander ("Thiruchitrambalam"), known for his chart-topping hits.

Shah Rukh Khan's previous release, "Pathaan," which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, became a blockbuster sensation, grossing over $130 million worldwide. It holds the distinction of being the biggest Indian hit of the year and the second highest-grossing Hindi-language film of all time, after "Dangal" (2016). The film's success extended to Bangladesh, where it received a historic theatrical release. "Jawan" is set to hit screens on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages. The teaser has already generated immense excitement among fans, showcasing Shah Rukh Khan in his element and surpassing expectations.