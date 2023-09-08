Shah Rukh Khan's Latest Masterpiece 'Jawan' Review: A Cinematic Triumph Sparks Fan Frenzy

Adding to the movie's buzz, Deepika Padukone graced the "Jawan" screening at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai on Wednesday night. An endearing snapshot of Deepika, tenderly embracing Shah Rukh's youngest son, AbRam Khan, has been circulating online, capturing hearts everywhere. Savita Chhiber, AbRam's maternal grandmother and Gauri Khan's mother, also joined in, making it a cherished family affair.

Rapper Raja Kumari couldn't contain her exhilaration after recording the theme song for "Jawan." Her dream of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan in the Atlee-directed film had come true, and her joy was palpable. Following a special movie screening, Raja Kumari raved about "Jawan."

"I'm not just saying this because my song is a part of it, but I was screaming, I was in tears. I won't spill any secrets, but it's mind-blowing. SRK and RK forever; I adore Shah Rukh," she exclaimed in the wake of the screening.