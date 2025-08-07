Who is Shanavas Shanu? Meet the Villain to Household Name in Malayalam Television

Shanavas Shanu, a well-known figure in the Malayalam television industry, has become a familiar face in households across Kerala. Hailing from Manjeri in Malappuram district, Shanavas was born into a modest family and faced personal challenges from a young age, including the loss of his father. He pursued his education at NNS College, Malappuram, and was always inclined towards performance arts.

Despite early struggles, Shanavas remained committed to his passion for acting. His dedication has earned him widespread recognition and a loyal fan base that appreciates his versatility. In 2025, he further expanded his popularity by entering Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 as a contestant. His grounded personality and emotional backstory quickly resonated with viewers, making him one of the most talked-about participants on the show.

Personal Details about Shanavas Shanu

Attribute Information Full Name Shanavas Shanu Birthplace Manjeri, Malappuram, Kerala, India Education NNS College, Malappuram Occupation Actor Years Active 2010–present Known For Kumkumapoovu, Seetha, Mrs Hitler Spouse Sona Children Two Mother’s Name Mymoona Siblings Shanna, Jimsha Sheri

Career Journey

Shanavas began his acting career with a supporting role in the Malayalam film Speed Track starring Dileep. Although his film debut was humble, it set the foundation for his journey in the entertainment industry. His television career began in 2010 with the serial Indraneelam, in which he played the lead opposite actress Nithya Das.

The major turning point in his career came with the role of Rudhran in the serial Kumkumapoovu. Playing a villain with complex emotions, Shanavas captivated audiences and established himself as a powerful actor. This role significantly boosted his popularity.

In later years, Shanavas took on the role of Indran in Seetha, a character that evolved from a negative role to a protagonist. His on-screen chemistry with co-star Swasika Vijay earned the pair a social media following under the hashtag #Seethendriyam.

He has also featured in other popular serials, including Mangalyam, Vasthavam, Malakhamar, Mizhi Randilum, Mrs Hitler, Swayamvaram, and Thamarathumbi. In 2018, he made his debut as a lead in the film Police Junior, for which he received the New Face Award at the Adoor Bhasi Awards in 2019.

Aside from acting, Shanavas is a familiar face in television entertainment programs such as Star Magic (Flowers TV) and Thakarppan Comedy (Mazhavil Manorama).

Television Works

Indraneelam

Kumkumapoovu

Seetha

Mangalyam

Mrs Hitler

Vasthavam

Malakhamar

Mizhi Randilum

Swayamvaram

Thamarathumbi

Star Magic

Thakarppan Comedy

Filmography

Speed Track (Supporting Role)

Police Junior (Lead Role)

Awards and Recognition

Adoor Bhasi Award for Best New Face – Police Junior (2019)

Personal Life

Off-screen, Shanavas is a family-oriented individual. He is married to Sona, and the couple has two children. He is also close to his mother, Mymoona, and has two younger sisters named Shanna and Jimsha Sheri.

From playing intense villains to emotionally charged lead characters, Shanavas Shanu has carved a niche in Malayalam television. His dedication, evolving craft, and connection with the audience have cemented his place as one of the most admired faces in Kerala’s entertainment scene. With a growing fan base and versatile performances, Shanavas continues to rise as an actor to watch.

FAQs

Q1. Who is Shanavas Shanu?

Shanavas Shanu is a Malayalam actor best known for his roles in TV serials like Kumkumapoovu, Seetha, and Mrs Hitler.

Q2. Where is Shanavas Shanu from?

He hails from Manjeri in the Malappuram district of Kerala, India.

Q3. What was Shanavas Shanu’s debut serial?

His debut TV serial was Indraneelam, which aired in 2010.

Q4. Which role made Shanavas Shanu popular?

His role as Rudhran in Kumkumapoovu made him a popular name in Malayalam households.

Q5. Is Shanavas Shanu married?

Yes, Shanavas is married to Sona, and the couple has two children.

