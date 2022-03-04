Singer Aditya Narayan, Wife Shweta Welcome Baby Girl

Singer and television host Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed a baby girl on February 24, the couple announced on Friday on Instagram.

“Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22," they posted on their respective accounts on the social media platform.



Aditya and Shweta got married in December 2020. The couple shared the news of their pregnancy in January this year.



Aditya, son of singer Udit Narayan, is known for crooning songs for films like Dil Bechara and Ram Leela , while Agarwal has acted in Vikram Bhatt's horror film Shaapit and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie Kiccha .

The singer’s industry colleagues and friends took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents. Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari wrote, “Congratulations to you both!!!," while actress Anushka Sen congratulated them and left fire emojis on the comments.

Also Read: IND Vs SL 1st Test: India Starts Strong On Kohli's 100th Test

The singer had also expressed his wish to have a daughter in January.

“I would love to have a daughter because fathers are closest to their daughters," he told ETimes in an interview. His parents, veteran singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha, are equally excited about the baby. “My father and mother are both excited that they will become grandparents soon, but my father (singer Udit Narayan) is a little shy like me when it comes to expressing himself."

Aditya Narayan dated Shweta for 10 years before they tied the knot in December 2020. Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their film Shaapit over a decade ago and hit it off instantly. His father Udit Narayan had said that he didn’t know that Aditya and Shweta were romantically involved until Aditya told him about his intention of marrying her.

Also Read: Assam: BSF Foils Cattle Smuggling Bid In Cachar