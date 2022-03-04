IND Vs SL 1st Test: India Starts Strong On Kohli's 100th Test

India scored 109 runs for the loss of two wickets at the end first session of play on the day one of the first of two-Test series against Sri Lanka being played in Mohali from Friday.
Having won the toss, India opted to bat first with openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal putting up a 50-run partnership in just nine overs. Captain Rohit was dismissed by Lahiru Kumara.
Following his dismissal, Hanuma Vihari joined Agarwal at the centre and kept the scoreboard ticking. Agarwal was then dismissed by Lasith Emnibuldeya after scoring 33 runs.
With Agarwal dismissed, Virat Kohli entered the stage. Kohli, who is making his 100th Test appearance, steadied the ship along with Vihari.
Notably, Kohli was felicitated on the occasion prior to the start of play. Head coach Rahul Dravid felicitated Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma also present.
Speaking ahead of the match, Kohli said that the upcoming generations would be happy that he achieved the landmark in the 'purest format'.
He said, “It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format.”
Dravid spoke on the occasion saying, “It's well deserved, well earned, and hopefully it is just the start of many things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up.”
India’s playing eleven includes Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav
India’s current score is 150/2 with Vihari on 52 and Kohli on 35 with 37 overs being bowled.