IND Vs SL 1st Test: India Starts Strong On Kohli's 100th Test

India scored 109 runs for the loss of two wickets at the end first session of play on the day one of the first of two-Test series against Sri Lanka being played in Mohali from Friday.

Having won the toss, India opted to bat first with openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal putting up a 50-run partnership in just nine overs. Captain Rohit was dismissed by Lahiru Kumara.

Following his dismissal, Hanuma Vihari joined Agarwal at the centre and kept the scoreboard ticking. Agarwal was then dismissed by Lasith Emnibuldeya after scoring 33 runs.

With Agarwal dismissed, Virat Kohli entered the stage. Kohli, who is making his 100th Test appearance, steadied the ship along with Vihari.