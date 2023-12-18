Society of the Snow: A Gripping Tale of Survival Coming soon on Netflix

Society of the Snow, a cinematic portrayal of the tragic 1972 Andes plane crash, unfolds as a poignant testament to human resilience and survival. Adapted from Pablo Vierci's acclaimed novel and The Miracle of the Andes, this film, directed by the renowned J.A. Bayona, promises a powerful depiction of the enduring human spirit. Set to make its digital debut in 2024, the movie boasts cultural authenticity with an ensemble cast of talented Uruguayans and Argentinians, including real survivors from the harrowing crash.

Where and When to Watch Society of the Snow?

Currently captivating audiences in selected theaters across Spain and the US, Society of the Snow is poised to enthrall UK viewers starting December 22, 2023. Global audiences can mark their calendars for an OTT release on Netflix scheduled for January 4, 2024. The recently unveiled trailer has already generated widespread anticipation, setting the stage for a must-watch cinematic experience.

Unveiling the Riveting Storyline of Society of the Snow

Narrated through the eyes of survivor Numa Turcatti, the film unfolds the chilling events of October 13, 1972. Flight 571, carrying the Old Christians amateur rugby team and their loved ones, succumbed to tragic circumstances in the Andes due to adverse weather conditions and technical issues.

Initially, 33 out of 40 passengers survived the crash, grappling with harsh elements and depleting resources. Stranded with no rescue in sight, the survivors faced the harsh reality of the treacherous terrain, leading them to form a society governed by democratic principles to endure the ordeal.

In a desperate struggle against dwindling provisions and extreme conditions, the survivors made the unimaginable choice of resorting to cannibalism, a decision portrayed with profound sensitivity and humanity. After 72 grueling days, a daring attempt ultimately led to the rescue of the remaining 16 survivors.

Society of the Snow has earned acclaim, representing Spain in the non-English Best Feature film category at the Oscars and contending for Best Picture at the Golden Globes. The film promises an emotional journey that transcends borders, capturing the essence of the human spirit against all odds. Prepare to be moved and inspired by this gripping tale of survival, hitting Netflix screens globally on January 4, 2024.