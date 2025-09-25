Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Sequel

Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix after a lukewarm theatrical run. The sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar brings back chaos, humor, and heartfelt moments, with Ajay reprising his role as the irrepressible Jassi Singh Randhawa.

Cast and Crew

Directed byVijay Kumar Arora and produced under Jio Studios, YRV Studios, and Devgn Films, the film features an ensemble cast including:

Ajay Devgn as Jaswinder Singh Randhawa (Jassi)

Mrunal Thakur as Rabia Akhtar

Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta, and the late Mukul Dev

The screenplay was penned by Jagdeep Singh Sidhu and Mohit Jain, cinematography handled by Aseem Bajaj, and editing by Ninad Khanolkar.

Storyline

The film follows Jassi (Ajay Devgn) as he travels to Scotland after waiting over ten years to reunite with his wife, Rabia (Mrunal Thakur). However, Jassi learns that Rabia wants a divorce. Heartbroken but determined, he tries to patch things up while getting involved in a series of chaotic events, including:

A mafia rivalry

A hostage crisis

A cross-border wedding involving his niece and a rival family’s son

To win over the strict businessman Raja Sandhu and navigate the challenges, Jassi and Rabia take on a hilarious role-playing scheme, resulting in a chain of comedic situations.

OTT Release Date and Platform

After an underwhelming box office performance, fans can now enjoy Son of Sardaar 2 from home. The movie will stream exclusively on Netflix starting September 26, 2025. The OTT release allows viewers to experience the comedy-drama sequel’s action, chaos, and humor without missing a beat.

Box Office Performance

Son of Sardaar 2 faced stiff competition from films like Saiyaara, Dhadak 2, and Kingdom. Despite Ajay Devgn’s star power, the sequel underperformed at the box office:

Day 1: ₹7.25 crore

First week: ₹33 crore

Second week: ₹12.25 crore

Third week: ₹0.87 crore

Overall, the film grossed ₹46.82 crore domestically and ₹65.75 crore worldwide, against an estimated budget of ₹150 crore, making it a commercial disappointment.

Trailer

The official trailer, released on July 11, 2025, showcases Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic Jassi role and introduces Mrunal Thakur as Rabia. The trailer highlights the blend of comedy, action, and family drama that the film promises.

Despite the box office failure, Son of Sardaar 2 offers a dose of laughter, chaos, and heartwarming moments. Fans of Ajay Devgn and the original film can now catch the sequel on Netflix from September 26, 2025, making it a convenient watch from the comfort of home.

