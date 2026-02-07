Splitsvilla 16 Episode 13 Release Date & Time: Full Schedule, Recap and Where to Watch

Splitsvilla X6: Paisa Vs Pyaar continues to keep viewers glued with its unpredictable twists, emotional connections, and intense eliminations. As the show enters another dramatic week, fans are eagerly waiting for Splitsvilla 16 Episode 13 to drop. From the latest elimination shocker to updated airing details, here’s everything you need to know.
Splitsvilla 16 Episode 13 Release Date and Air Time
The upcoming episodes of Splitsvilla Season 16 will be released as per the regular weekend schedule. Below is the complete episode lineup for week four:
Episode 13 Release Date: February 6, 2026
Episode 14 Release Date: February 7, 2026
Episode 15 Release Date: February 8, 2026
Air Time: 7:00 PM IST
New episodes air every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 PM.
Splitsvilla 16 Episode 12 Recap: First Elimination From Paisa Villa
Episode 12 marked a major turning point in the season with the first-ever elimination from Paisa Villa. Until now, evictions had only taken place from Pyaar Villa, making this episode particularly intense.
Deeptanshu Saini was given the power to eliminate a contestant.
He chose Anushka Ghosh, resulting in an emotional exit.
Anushka’s connection, Mohit Magotra, bid her a tearful goodbye as she left the show.
The episode also featured a significant development with Diksha Pawar moving from Pyaar Villa to Paisa Villa, shaking up existing equations.
Hosts of Splitsvilla Season 16
Sunny Leone as the Queen of Hearts
Karan Kundra as the King of Hearts
Their guidance, twists, and unexpected decisions have played a key role in making the season more dramatic and engaging.
Where to Watch Splitsvilla 16 Online and on TV
Viewers can catch all the drama of MTV Splitsvilla X6: Paisa Vs Pyaar on the following platforms:
OTT Platform:JioHotstar
TV Channel: MTV
Live telecasts are available on MTV, while full episodes can be streamed on JioHotstar after airing.
Splitsvilla Season 16 Contestants List (Updated)
Pyaar Villa Contestants
Girls
Akanksha Choudhary (Jaipur)
Sadhaaf Shankar (Afghanistan)
Anjali (Bangalore)
Anisha Shinde (Mumbai)
Soundharya Shetty (Mangalore)
Suzzane (Mumbai)
Boys
Tayne (South Africa)
Chakshdeep Singh (Ghaziabad)
Yogesh (Haldwani)
Himanshu Arora (Chandigarh)
Sorab Bedi (Gurgaon)
Ayush Sharma (Yavatmal)
Harshit (Didihat)
Paisa Villa Contestants
Girls
Keona Walke (Goa)
Preet Singh (Kolkata)
Kaira (Canada)
Asmita Adhikari (Delhi)
Zalak Gohil (Mumbai)
Niharika Tiwari (Geedam)
Khushi Rawall (Mumbai)
Diksha Pawar (Gurgaon)
Boys
Vishu Bajaj (Delhi)
Ron Kariappa (Coorg)
Kushal Tanwari aka Gullu (Gurgaon)
Ayush Mandi (Himachal Pradesh)
Deeptanshu Saini (Indore)
Gauresh Gujral (Delhi)
Mohit Malhotra (Jammu)
What to Expect in Splitsvilla 16 Episode 13
With alliances constantly shifting and eliminations now affecting both villas, Episode 13 is expected to bring fresh confrontations, emotional breakdowns, and unexpected twists. The mischief makers continue to add chaos, ensuring that no connection feels completely safe.
As Splitsvilla Season 16 heats up, the balance between love and strategy becomes increasingly fragile. With Episode 13 airing on February 6, 2026, fans can expect high-voltage drama and major game-changing moments.
Stay tuned to MTV and JioHotstar to catch every twist in Splitsvilla X6: Paisa Vs Pyaar.
