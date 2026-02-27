Sri Chidambaram Garu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vamsi Tummala’s Telugu Romantic Drama

The Telugu rural romantic drama Sri Chidambaram Garu has officially made its way to digital platforms after a short theatrical run. Starring Vamsi Tummala in the lead role, the film explores themes of self-worth, acceptance and emotional healing in a village setting.
Here is everything you need to know about the OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, plot and box office performance of Sri Chidambaram Garu.
Sri Chidambaram Garu OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
Sri Chidambaram Garu began streaming on February 26, 2026, exclusively on ETV Win.
The film was initially scheduled to premiere digitally on February 19, but the makers later revised the date. The official announcement confirmed the updated release, marking February 26 as its OTT debut. Viewers can stream the movie through the ETV Win app or website.
The film originally hit theatres on February 6, 2026, but had a limited run at the box office before transitioning to streaming.
Sri Chidambaram Garu Plot: A Rural Tale of Self-Acceptance and Emotional Growth
Directed by Vinay Ratnam, Sri Chidambaram Garu is set in a village along the Godavari region and follows the emotional journey of Solomon, also known as Chidambaram.
Solomon, portrayed by Vamsi Tummala, struggles with deep-seated insecurities due to his squint eye. Mocked by others in his village, he hides behind dark goggles and even adopts a borrowed identity to shield himself from humiliation. The story gradually unfolds as he confronts shame, loneliness and the longing to belong.
Through love, pain and quiet courage, Solomon begins to rediscover his sense of self. The film focuses less on dramatic twists and more on subtle emotional moments that slowly shape a person’s confidence and belief in their own worth.
The narrative highlights how small acts of kindness and acceptance can transform a broken individual into someone who stands tall with dignity.
Sri Chidambaram Garu Cast and Characters
The film features a strong ensemble cast that brings emotional authenticity to the story:
Vamsi Tummala as Solomon (Chidambaram)
Sandhya Vasishta as Leela
Supporting cast members include:
Kalpalatha Garlapati as Solomon’s mother
Tulasi Shivamani
Gopinath
Sivakumar Matta
Arun Kumar
Shankar Rao
Naidu Moram
The chemistry between the lead pair adds warmth to the film, while the supporting cast strengthens the rural backdrop of the story.
Sri Chidambaram Garu Box Office Performance
The film recorded a modest theatrical performance. According to reports, the cumulative India gross stood at approximately Rs 26 lakhs by its third day in theatres. Despite limited commercial traction, the emotional storytelling and grounded performances received appreciation from sections of the audience.
With its OTT release, the film is expected to reach a broader audience that may have missed it during its theatrical run.
Why Sri Chidambaram Garu Is Worth Streaming
Sri Chidambaram Garu stands out as a heartfelt rural drama that focuses on vulnerability rather than spectacle. Director Vinay Ratnam presents Solomon’s story with tenderness, emphasizing emotional accumulation over dramatic confrontation.
Vamsi Tummala delivers a sincere performance, capturing the discomfort and longing of a man who wants to disappear yet deeply desires acceptance. Sandhya Vasishta complements him with a grounded portrayal that keeps the romance understated and authentic.
For viewers seeking a feel-good yet emotionally resonant Telugu drama about identity, dignity and quiet transformation, Sri Chidambaram Garu offers a meaningful watch.
The film is now available for streaming exclusively on ETV Win.
Also Read:
Sangamarmar OTT Release Date and Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch the Romantic Family Drama
Accused OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot and Streaming Details: All About Konkona Sen Sharma’s Psychological Thriller