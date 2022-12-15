‘Will Stay Positive’ King Khan on Besharam Rang Controversy

‘Pathaan’ actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said that he won’t be affected by the negativity surfacing in social media and will continue to remain positive.

While participating at the inaugural ceremony of the 28th International Kolkata Fiolm festival, he said, “Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption. Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive and destructive.”

“No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive,” the actor added.

Meanwhile Mahesh Bhatt said, “At present times of political unrest, the children of India try to reject the ideas of the West, it's the lesson they've received from the West. Such isn't our mission. India's there to unite all races. These words of Tagore must echo in all Indians’ hearts.”

"It's not the spirit of India to reject anything, any race, any culture. It has to be our highest aim to comprehend all things as they are with sympathy and love. It's the spirit of India," said filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt quoting Rabindranath Tagore at International Kolkata Film Festival.

According to the official website, the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal is scheduled to be held between 15 and 22 December, 2022 in Kolkata.

Shah Rukh Khan is also the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, an Indian Premiere League team.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also inaugurated the 28th International Kolkata Film Festival, on Thursday evening.