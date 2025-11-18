Stranger Things Cast Net Worth in 2025: Who Is the Richest Star From Millie Bobby Brown to Finn Wolfhard?

As Stranger Things approaches its final season in 2025, the cultural phenomenon continues to elevate its young stars into global fame and major financial success. With years of blockbuster popularity, international endorsements, and diverse creative projects, the cast has seen impressive growth in their net worth. Here’s a detailed look at the estimated net worth of the main Stranger Things actors in 2025 and who tops the list.

Millie Bobby Brown Tops the List in 2025

Millie Bobby Brown, globally recognised for her portrayal of Eleven, holds the highest net worth among the Stranger Things cast in 2025 with an estimated $20 million.

Her income extends well beyond the series. Brown’s beauty and skincare brand, Florence by Mills, has played a crucial role in building her wealth. Combined with high-profile film roles, endorsement deals, and production ventures, she has emerged as the franchise’s leading earner.

Winona Ryder and David Harbour: Veteran Stars with Strong Net Worth

The show’s senior actors also hold significant financial standing:

Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers): $18 million

A celebrated Hollywood icon, Ryder’s long film career, combined with her role in Stranger Things, contributes to her impressive net worth.

David Harbour (Jim Hopper): $6 million

Harbour’s earnings come not only from the series but also from major projects such as big-budget films and theatre work, strengthening his financial profile.

Net Worth of the Younger Stranger Things Cast in 2025

The younger ensemble members have also accumulated considerable wealth due to their roles in the Netflix hit and various acting, music, and creative projects.

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin): $5 million

Finn Wolfhard (Mike): $4 million

Joe Keery (Steve): $4 million

Natalia Dyer (Nancy): $4 million

Charlie Heaton (Jonathan): $4 million

Noah Schnapp (Will): $4 million

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas): $3 million

Maya Hawke (Robin): $3 million

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna): approx. $3 million

These actors have diversified their careers through music, independent films, modelling, voice acting, and creative collaborations, contributing to steady financial growth.

Why the Stranger Things Cast Has Seen Major Financial Growth

The explosive success of the series has not only generated massive viewership for Netflix but also boosted the cast’s careers globally. High per-episode salaries, brand endorsements, and new opportunities in Hollywood and beyond have helped the stars expand their portfolios throughout 2025.

Conclusion: Millie Bobby Brown Leads the Stranger Things Rich List

With the show entering its final chapter, each cast member stands on strong financial ground. Millie Bobby Brown remains the top earner thanks to her business ventures and expanding Hollywood career, while Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and others continue to build their wealth through new projects.

Net worth estimates are based on publicly available financial reports and media sources. Actual figures may differ due to unreported income, new contracts, and private financial arrangements.

Also Read:

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Where to Watch

Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: Huma Qureshi’s Political Drama Returns on SonyLIV

Santosh OTT Release: Shahana Goswami’s Oscar-Shortlisted Film to Stream on Lionsgate Play