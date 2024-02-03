Tamil Superstar Vijay Thalapathy Takes a Political Plunge and Decides to Quit Films

In a significant move, Tamil superstar Vijay Thalapathy has officially announced his decision to bid farewell to the silver screen and dedicate his full attention to his political career. The actor, known for his recent appearance in 'Leo' and the eagerly awaited 'The Goat Life', disclosed his political aspirations by launching the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party.

Vijay conveyed his commitment to politics through a statement on his official X account, highlighting the pressing need for a positive political transformation in Tamil Nadu. The actor expressed concern about the existing dysfunctional administration, corrupt political culture, and divisive politics based on caste, creed, and religion. He believes that the people of Tamil Nadu are yearning for a change, seeking a selfless, honest, secular, and talented political alternative.

The actor plans to conclude his current film commitments, including 'GOAT' and an untitled project, before delving into the realm of politics. Vijay outlined his party's participation in the 2026 state legislative assembly elections, emphasizing the importance of a meticulous approach to align with the party's mission and goals.

Vijay's statement read, “Politics, in my perspective, is not a pastime; it is my profound endeavour.” He affirmed his dedication to serving the people of Tamil Nadu without any distractions, viewing politics not as a career but as a sacred duty.

Addressing his last film as an actor, tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 69', Vijay clarified that it would not hinder his political service. Fans are eagerly awaiting details of the project, rumored to be directed by Karthik Subbaraj under Sun Pictures. SJ Suryah is expected to play a pivotal role, with Santhosh Narayanan scoring the music.

Vijay's foray into politics comes after meeting Class 10 and 12 students and extending aid to flood-affected people in Chennai. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is set to contest in the 2026 elections, promising a fresh and positive political alternative for the people of Tamil Nadu.

As Vijay takes this bold step into politics, fans are not only anticipating his last cinematic venture but are also curious about the impact of his political journey on the future of Tamil Nadu. The actor's decision reflects a deep commitment to serving the people and ushering in a new era in the state's political landscape.