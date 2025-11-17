Taxi Driver Season 3: Lee Je-hoon Revives His Iconic Persona ‘Hwang In-seong’ as the Hit Revenge Drama Returns

SBS’s blockbuster drama Taxi Driver returns with its highly anticipated third season, premiering on November 21, 2025, at 9:50 p.m. KST. The new chapter brings back one of Korean television’s most celebrated vigilante heroes, Kim Do-gi, portrayed by the award-winning actor Lee Je-hoon. With the franchise already considered a major ratings and cultural success, Season 3 is expected to deliver even more gripping missions, inventive personas, and emotionally charged justice for victims.

A Proven K-Drama Franchise with Record-Breaking Success

Since its debut in 2021, Taxi Driver has steadily evolved into a major SBS tentpole drama and one of Korea’s most successful revenge-themed series.

Season 1 (2021): Peaked at 16.0% viewership and earned Lee Je-hoon the Top Excellence Award at the SBS Drama Awards.

Season 2 (2023): Surpassed expectations with a record-setting 21.0% peak rating, becoming one of the highest-viewed SBS dramas in recent years and securing Lee Je-hoon the coveted Grand Prize (Daesang).

With viewership numbers this strong, Season 3 arrives with enormous anticipation—and the question of whether it can outshine earlier seasons and even surpass other 2025 SBS hits like Treasure Island, which currently leads with a 15.4% peak rating.

Taxi Driver Season 3 Premiere Details

Premiere Date: November 21, 2025

Airing Time: Fridays and Saturdays at 9:50 p.m. KST

Network:SBS

Based on: The hit webtoon Taxi Driver

Writer: Oh Sang-ho (returning for all three seasons)

Director: Kang Bo-seung

Producers: Studio S, Group Eight, B.A. Entertainment

The continuation of writer Oh Sang-ho ensures narrative consistency, while the introduction of director Kang Bo-seung is expected to bring fresh stylistic energy to the series.

Lee Je-hoon Brings Back the Legendary Persona ‘Hwang In-seong’

One of the biggest talking points of the new season is Lee Je-hoon’s surprise return asHwang In-seong, a persona fans still praise years after his debut in Season 1.

Who Is Hwang In-seong?

Introduced in the first season, Hwang In-seong was a mild-mannered temporary teacher who confronted school bullies with a deceivingly gentle demeanour and an explosively unpredictable streak. His contrasting personality earned him the fan-favourite nickname “innocent-eyed madman”.

Why His Return Matters in Season 3

In newly released stills, Lee Je-hoon channels the same electric energy—gentle yet dangerous, comedic yet unsettling. Wearing a sharp suit accented with a striking red sleeve guard, he moves through a school setting with spirited gestures and a mischievous smile, reigniting the eccentric charm that made the persona iconic.

However, one moment reveals a sudden shift: the cheerful façade disappears, replaced by Kim Do-gi’s steely, analytical expression as he fixes his gaze on a student. This transformation hints at deeper tension and raises questions about the mission that brings Hwang In-seong back into play.

Lee Je-hoon Enhances His Signature Persona Crafting

Ahead of the premiere, Lee Je-hoon shared that he put extra effort into refining his alter egos for Season 3, focusing closely on speech patterns, visual details, and behavioural nuances. His wide range of personas—including past favourites like “Manager Kim,” “Farmer Do-gi,” and “Shaman Do-gi”—has become one of the series’ defining strengths and a major reason for its global fanbase.

Season 3 promises even more inventive disguises and emotional complexity as Kim Do-gi embarks on new operations with the Rainbow Taxi team.

Expanded Cast and International Scale for Season 3

Season 3 introduces prominent Japanese actors Takenaka Naoto and Kasamatsu Sho, signalling a broader international scope for the upcoming revenge operations. Their inclusion suggests cross-border missions, more intricate criminal networks, and a heightened global dimension to the storyline.

With this expanded cast, viewers can expect a fresh dynamic while maintaining the gritty, mission-driven format that defines the Taxi Driver franchise.

Can Taxi Driver Season 3 Become the Top SBS Drama of 2025?

With earlier seasons setting high benchmarks and Treasure Island currently leading the 2025 ratings chart at 15.4%, Taxi Driver 3 enters the year with the potential to surpass all competitors. Its combination of beloved characters, strong writing, new directorial vision, and international expansion positions it as one of the most anticipated Korean dramas of the year.

A High-Stakes Return for a Fan-Favourite Revenge Drama

Taxi Driver Season 3 promises a compelling blend of familiar emotional punch and new narrative ambition. With Lee Je-hoon once again at the centre—reviving his iconic persona Hwang In-seong and unveiling new disguises—the series is poised for another explosive run. Fans can look forward to a season filled with intensity, justice-driven missions, and the distinct style that has turned the franchise into a modern K-drama phenomenon.

