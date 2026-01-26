The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Full Line-Up, Concept, Palace Details, And Premiere Date

With just days left for its grand premiere, Banijay Asia’s upcoming reality show The 50 has locked its final list of contestants. The captive reality series brings together 50 celebrities from television, films, music, social media, and past reality shows for an intense 26-day survival game unlike anything seen before on Indian television.
From well-known TV actors like Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel, and Urvashi Dholakia to popular influencers such as Mr Faisu and Maxtern, the show promises high-voltage drama, strategy, and unexpected alliances.
What Is the Concept of The 50 Reality Show?
The 50 is an Indian adaptation of a popular international reality format. The show places 50 celebrities inside a grand palace, where they must compete in physical, mental, and emotional challenges to survive in the game.
Unlike traditional captive reality shows, The 50 stands out due to its rule-free structure. Any rule introduced can be changed at any moment, keeping contestants constantly on edge.
The game is overseen by a mysterious figure called The Lion, whose identity remains hidden throughout the season. Assisting The Lion is an “army” consisting of two foxes, two dogs, and two rabbits, who monitor gameplay and influence outcomes behind the scenes.
Who Is Hosting The 50?
Contrary to early speculation, Farah Khan is not hosting the show. She was only associated with promotional activities. The actual authority figure remains The Lion, whose presence drives the narrative and power dynamics of the show.
Inside The 50 Palace: Location And Features
Unlike the Bigg Boss house, contestants of The 50 will reside in acustom-built palace in Malad, Mumbai, designed specifically for large-scale gameplay.
Key highlights of The 50 Palace:
Spread across 10,000 sq. ft.
6 bedrooms
3 dedicated gaming arenas
No kitchen, as food is provided
Unsafe zone for task losers
110 surveillance cameras
The palace is designed to encourage confrontation, strategy, and psychological pressure throughout the season.
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: Complete List
1. Karan Patel
A popular television actor, best known for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan, enters his first captive reality show. His strong opinions and leadership skills could shape early alliances.
2. Mr Faisu (Faisal Shaikh)
One of India’s biggest social media influencers, Mr Faisu, brings massive fan support to the show. He has previously impressed audiences on Khatron Ke Khiladi and Celebrity MasterChef.
3. Divya Agarwal
A seasoned reality show performer, Divya has won Ace of Space and Bigg Boss OTT 1. Her experience makes her a strong strategic player.
4. Monalisa (Antara Biswas)
The Bhojpuri star rose to national fame after Bigg Boss 10. After years away from the reality space, she returns with renewed focus.
5. Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
Actor Vikrant Singh gained attention after marrying Monalisa on Bigg Boss 10. He enters The 50 with prior reality show exposure.
6. Shiny Doshi
Known for Saraswatichandra and Pandya Store, Shiny has also appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is expected to perform well in physical tasks.
7. Dushyant Kukreja
A leading YouTube creator, Dushyant, is known for emotional and socially driven content. His relatability may help him connect with contestants.
8. Urvashi Dholakia
The iconic Komolika and Bigg Boss 6 winner is one of the strongest veterans on the show. Her commanding presence adds gravitas to the lineup.
9. Ridhi Dogra
An acclaimed TV and OTT actor, Ridhi has appeared in major films like Jawan and Tiger 3. Her calm personality contrasts with the show’s intensity.
10. Shiv Thakare
Winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and runner-up of Bigg Boss 16, Shiv is a proven reality show competitor. His fan base makes him a key contender.
11. Neelam Giri
The Bhojpuri actress won praise for her gameplay on Bigg Boss 19. She enters The 50 with a positive public image.
12. Chahat Pandey
Known for her stint on Bigg Boss 18, Chahat brings television popularity and emotional strength to the game.
13. Hamid Barkzi
A Roadies Revolution winner and Splitsvilla champion, Hamid is known for his athleticism. He could dominate task-based challenges.
14. Dimpal Singh
A Bhojpuri actor and singer, Dimpal adds regional star power to the contestant mix.
15. Maxtern (Sagar Thakur)
The YouTuber gained national attention after a public feud with Elvish Yadav. His entry hints at potential rivalries inside the palace.
16. Sumaira Shaikh
A stand-up comedian and actress, Sumaira is known for her sharp wit. Her humour could help her survive tense situations.
17. Lovekesh Kataria
A Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant and close friend of Elvish Yadav, Lovekesh, enters with strong influencer backing.
18. Siwet Tomar
A Roadies and Splitsvilla alum, Siwet has a strong social media following. His competitive nature may spark conflicts.
19. Nehal Chudasama
Model and actress Nehal was last seen on Bigg Boss 19. She brings glamour and confidence to the show.
20. Krishna Shroff
Fitness enthusiast and daughter of Jackie Shroff, Krishna has prior reality show experience. Her disciplined lifestyle could be an advantage.
21. Sapna Choudhary
The Haryanvi dance sensation gained national fame through Bigg Boss 11. Her popularity cuts across regional audiences.
22. Nikki Tamboli
A regular in the reality show circuit, Nikki is known for her outspoken personality. She enters alongside her boyfriend, Arbaaz Patel.
23. Arbaaz Patel
After Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Arbaaz is known for strong reactions. His presence could bring relationship drama.
24. Vanshaj Singh
A popular YouTuber with over a million followers, Vanshaj represents the digital creator community.
25. Prince Narula
One of India’s most successful reality show winners, Prince has won Roadies and Bigg Boss 9. His experience makes him a formidable contestant.
26. Yuvika Chaudhary
Actor Yuvika rose to fame with Om Shanti Om and later Bigg Boss 9. She reunites with husband Prince Narula on the show.
27. Archana Gautamm
Known for her bold personality on Bigg Boss 16, Archana continues her reality show journey with The 50.
28. Bebika Dhurve
A former dentist and astrologer, Bebika became known after Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her unfiltered nature often grabs attention.
29. Rajat Dalal
Fitness influencer and Bigg Boss 18 contestant, Rajat, brings strength and discipline into the palace.
30. Janhvi Killekar
A Marathi actress, Janhvi, was last seen in Miranda Warning. She adds regional cinema representation.
31. Yung Sammy
A Nigerian hip-hop artist and influencer, Yung Samm,y brings international flavour to the show.
32. Adnaan Shaikh
Fitness influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant, Adnaan, is a close associate of Mr Faisu.
33. Lakshay Kaushik
A social media influencer and friend of Elvish Yadav, Lakshay, enters with his brother Archit.
34. Archit Kaushik
Archit is a digital creator known for lifestyle content. His bond with Lakshay could influence gameplay.
35. Digvijay Rathee
A Roadies and Splitsvilla alumnus, Digvijay, was last seen on Bigg Boss 18. He is known for his competitive spirit.
36. Natalia Janoszek
The actress was the first eviction on Bigg Boss 19. She looks to make a stronger impact this time.
37. KhanZaadi
Singer and rapper KhanZaadi gained popularity on MTV Hustle and Bigg Boss 17. Her creative edge sets her apart.
38. Faiz Baloch
A close associate of Mr Faisu, Faiz is a well-known social media influencer.
39. Rachit Rojha
One of India’s biggest YouTubers, Rachit, brings massive digital reach to the show.
40. Sidharth Bhardwaj
A former VJ and Bigg Boss 5 contestant, Sidharth, is returning to the captive reality format.
41. Dino James
Rapper Dino James won Khatron Ke Khiladi and later became a reality show judge. His calm approach may help him last longer.
42. Aarya Jadhao (QK)
Known by her stage name QK, Aarya is a Marathi reality show personality with strong youth appeal.
43. Saurabh Ghadge
A comedy influencer with millions of followers, Saurabh is also a film actor. His humour could be a survival tool.
44. Manisha Rani
Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha later won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She is one of the most popular faces on the show.
45. Arushi Chawla
A Roadies Season 17 contestant, Arushi is known for her adventurous spirit.
46. Ridhima Pandit
Best known for Bahu Hamari Rajnikanth, Ridhima has also appeared on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.
47. Shrutika Arjun
The South Indian actress was last seen on Bigg Boss 18. She adds cross-industry representation to the lineup.
When And Where To Watch The 50?
Streaming platform:JioHotstar
Streaming time: 9:00 PM (Monday to Sunday)
TV telecast: Colours TV
TV time: 10:30 PM
Premiere date: February 1, 2026
Why The 50 Is One Of The Most Anticipated Reality Shows Of 2026
With a massive contestant lineup, a rule-breaking format, and a palace designed for mind games and power struggles, The 50 is set to redefine captive reality television in India. The mix of seasoned reality stars, first-time participants, and influential digital creators ensures constant drama and unpredictable gameplay.
As the countdown to February 1 begins, audiences can expect alliances, rivalries, and shocking twists that will keep viewers hooked throughout the season.
Also Read:
The 50 Reality Show’s First Rivalry Brewing? Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria and Rajat Dalal Enter the Mahal
The 50 Reality Show: Confirmed Contestants, Format, Release Date, Host, Prize Money, and Where to Watch