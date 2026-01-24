The 50 Reality Show’s First Rivalry Brewing? Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria and Rajat Dalal Enter the Mahal

The upcoming reality show The 50 is already generating buzz even before its official premiere, and the reason is clear: the potential clash between Maxtern and Lovekesh Kataria. With both contestants confirmed to enter the grand “mahal” alongside 47 others, fans are speculating whether the show’s first major rivalry is about to unfold.

What makes this situation intriguing is their shared yet complicated connection to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, a figure whose past and present associations could shape the dynamics inside the house.

Maxtern vs Lovekesh Kataria: A Clash Rooted in Past Associations?

Although Maxtern and Lovekesh Kataria do not share direct personal conflict, their individual histories with Elvish Yadav place them on potentially opposing sides. Lovekesh is widely known as one of Elvish’s closest friends, often described as part of his inner circle.

On the other hand, Maxtern had a highly publicized fallout with Elvish a few years ago. The disagreement drew massive attention online and was eventually resolved only after Rajat Dalal intervened. Now, with all three personalities confirmed for The 50, viewers are keen to see whether unresolved tension resurfaces under the pressure of a competitive reality format.

While no rivalry has been officially confirmed, the circumstances are enough to fuel anticipation.

Are Maxtern and Lovekesh Kataria Rivals in Real Life?

As of now, there is no direct rivalry between Maxtern and Lovekesh Kataria. Their association is largely indirect and tied to Elvish Yadav. Whether Lovekesh’s loyalty toward Elvish influences his equation with Maxtern remains an open question.

Reality shows often amplify minor differences into major confrontations, and The 50 could do the same. The format, which places contestants in close quarters while testing strategy, alliances, and endurance, may turn this indirect history into a defining narrative arc.

Rajat Dalal’s Role: The Unexpected Connector

Rajat Dalal plays a unique role in this trio. He was instrumental in resolving the past dispute between Maxtern and Elvish Yadav, positioning himself as a mediator rather than a provocateur. Interestingly, Rajat has also confirmed his participation in The 50, adding another layer of complexity to the dynamic.

His presence could either stabilize tensions or place him in the middle of competing loyalties once the game intensifies.

Reality Show Experience: Have These Contestants Been Tested Before?

Lovekesh Kataria is no stranger to the reality TV space. He was previously associated with Bigg Boss, where he found strong support from Elvish Yadav. Despite making a deep run, he narrowly missed lifting the trophy.

Similarly, Rajat Dalal has revealed that he, too, came very close to winning a reality show title in the past but ultimately fell short. Maxtern, while widely known in the digital content space, is expected to bring a different competitive energy to the show.

Their prior exposure to high-pressure formats could give them an edge in The 50.

The 50 Confirmed Contestants: Star-Studded Line-Up Revealed

Beyond Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, and Rajat Dalal, The 50 boasts an impressive and diverse contestant list. Some of the notable confirmed participants include:

Karan Patel

Mr. Faisu

Divya Agarwal

Mona Lisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Shiv Thakare

Urvashi Dholakia

Shiny Doshi

Dushyant Kukreja

Neelam Giri

Chahat Panday

Sumaira Shaikh

Dimpal Singh

Siwet Tomar

With influencers, television stars, and former reality show finalists sharing the same space, the competition is expected to be intense.

The 50 Release Date, Streaming Platform and Host Update

While the host of The 50 has not yet been officially announced, it has been confirmed that the reality show will stream on JioHotstar

The show is scheduled to premiere on February 1, 2026, and promises a blend of drama, strategy, endurance, and interpersonal conflict.

What to Expect From The 50?

With unresolved histories, strong personalities, and a massive cast of 50 contestants, The 50 is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most talked-about reality shows. Whether Maxtern and Lovekesh Kataria become the season’s first rivals or defy expectations remains to be seen—but the stage is set.

As the contestants enter the mahal, viewers can expect alliances to form, loyalties to be tested, and old connections to resurface in unexpected ways.

