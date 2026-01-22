The 50 Reality Show: Confirmed Contestants, Format, Release Date, Host, Prize Money, and Where to Watch

The Indian reality television landscape is gearing up for a high-voltage new addition with The 50, an upcoming celebrity-based reality show set to premiere soon. Featuring a massive lineup of well-known actors, influencers, and reality TV stars, the show promises a unique blend of strategy, social gameplay, and survival drama. Developed by Banijay for Indian audiences, The 50 is based on an internationally successful format and will air on Colours TV while streaming simultaneously on JioHotstar.
Here is everything you need to know about The 50 reality show, including its confirmed contestants list, format, release date, host, prize structure, and streaming details.
The 50 Reality Show Release Date in India
The makers have officially confirmed that The 50 will premiere on:
Release Date: February 1, 2026
TV Channel: Colours TV
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
As the premiere date approaches, more contestant announcements are expected from the production team.
What Is The 50 Reality Show About? (Format Explained)
The 50 is the Indian adaptation of the international reality format Los 50, which itself is inspired by the French series Les Cinquante. The show brings together 50 celebrity contestants under one roof in a grand, palace-like setting built in Mumbai.
Unlike traditional reality shows, The 50 does not follow a predictable or linear elimination format. Instead, it focuses on:
Strategy-driven gameplay
Social alliances and rivalries
Psychological mind games
Survival-based decision-making
Contestants must constantly assess situations, form alliances, and outsmart opponents to stay in the game. The presence of unexpected twists ensures that no episode follows a fixed pattern, keeping both participants and viewers on edge.
Shooting Location and Set Details
According to reports, the show is being filmed at Madh Island, Mumbai, where a massive castle-like palace set has been specially constructed. The setting plays a central role in the show’s narrative, with a symbolic “Lion” overseeing the contestants’ actions, reinforcing the theme of dominance, power, and survival.
The 50 Reality Show Confirmed Contestants List
Several celebrities from television, OTT platforms, and social media have confirmed their participation. Below is the updated list of confirmed contestants:
Confirmed Participants of The 50
Karan Patel – Television actor best known for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Faisal Sheikh – Influencer and reality TV star (Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa)
Divya Agarwal – Winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 1
Monalisa (Antara Biswas) – Bhojpuri and TV actress, Bigg Boss 10 fame
Vikrant Singh Rajpoot – Actor and Monalisa’s husband
Shiny Doshi – TV actress known for Jamai Raja and Pandya Store
Urvashi Dholakia – Actress and Bigg Boss 6 winner
Khaanzadi (Firoza Khan) – Rapper and Bigg Boss 17 contestant
Dushyant Kukreja – YouTuber and social media influencer
Chahat Pandey – Television actress (Hamari Bahu Silk, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya)
Ridhi Dogra – Acclaimed actor (Asur, The Married Woman, Jawan)
Shiv Thakare – Reality TV star and Bigg Boss 16 finalist
Ahmed Al Marzooki – Celebrity interviewer and influencer
Rudra Rana – Model and actor
Who Is the Host of The 50 Reality Show?
The 50 will be hosted by Farah Khan, filmmaker and choreographer, known for her candid humour and engaging hosting style. Her presence is expected to add entertainment value and light-hearted moments amid intense competition.
The 50 Prize Money and Audience Participation Twist
One of the most distinctive aspects of The 50 is its interactive prize structure. Viewers will have the opportunity to:
Select their favourite contestant
Participate in predictions and audience-driven decisions
If the chosen contestant wins the show, participating viewers will also receive a share of the prize money, making audience involvement a key part of the format.
How Many Episodes Will The 50 Have?
Reports suggest that The 50 may run for approximately 50 episodes, aligning with the theme and scale of the show. With frequent twists, evolving alliances, and strategic eliminations, the extended episode count is expected to heighten drama and viewer engagement.
Where to Watch The 50 Reality Show Online and on TV
Television Broadcast: Colours TV
OTT Streaming:JioHotstar
Premiere Date: February 1, 2026
Episodes will be available for streaming alongside the television telecast.
Why The 50 Is Generating Massive Buzz
With a diverse mix of actors, influencers, reality show veterans, and digital stars, The 50 stands out as one of the most ambitious Indian reality shows to date. Its emphasis on strategy over physical tasks, combined with a grand set and audience participation, positions it as a strong contender for prime-time success.
The 50 Reality Show is set to redefine celebrity competition on Indian television with its large-scale format, unpredictable gameplay, and star-studded lineup. Premiering on February 1, 2026, the Farah Khan-hosted show promises drama, strategy, and intense rivalry as 50 celebrities battle for survival and supremacy.
Stay tuned for more updates as additional contestants and format details are officially announced.
