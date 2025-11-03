The Witcher Season 4 OTT Release: Liam Hemsworth Takes Over as Geralt Release Date, Cast, Plot & Where to Watch

Netflix’s beloved fantasy series “The Witcher” has returned for its much-awaited fourth season, marking a major turning point for the franchise. The new season introduces Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, taking over the iconic role from Henry Cavill, and continues the saga of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they navigate a war-torn Continent filled with danger, betrayal, and destiny.
Released globally on October 30, 2025, The Witcher Season 4 promises fresh storytelling, emotional depth, and a thrilling new chapter for fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy world.
The Witcher Season 4 OTT Release Date and Streaming Details
Fans can now stream all eight episodes of The Witcher Season 4 exclusively on Netflix.
The latest installment premiered on October 30, 2025, with all episodes released simultaneously worldwide — a change from previous seasons that had split releases.
The season runs for 427 minutes in total, making it the shortest season of the series so far, compared to:
Season 1: 478 minutes
Season 2: 458 minutes
Season 3: 451 minutes
All previous seasons of The Witcher are also available to binge-watch on Netflix.
The Witcher Season 4 Cast: Liam Hemsworth Leads the Epic Journey
The fourth season introduces several returning characters and a few new faces. Here’s the full cast list for The Witcher Season 4:
Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia
Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg
Freya Allan as Ciri
Joey Batey as Jaskier
Bart Edwards as Emhyr / The White Flame
Frances Pooley as Teryn
Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz
Royce Pierreson as Istredd
Mecia Simson as Francesca
Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla
Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina
Anna Shaffer as Triss
Hugh Skinner as Radovid
Graham McTavish as Dijkstra
Cassie Clare as Philippa
Wilson Mbomio as Dara
Laurence Fishburne as Regis
Linden Porco as TBC
Peter Mullan as Vesemir
The Witcher Season 4 Plot: A World at War and Paths Divided
The fourth chapter picks up after the devastating events of Season 3, where Geralt was gravely injured in his battle against the mage Vilgefortz, who was secretly aiding Nilfgaard.
The new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they are forced apart by war, each embarking on their own perilous journey across the Continent.
Official Synopsis:
“After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they might reunite for good.”
Meanwhile, Ciri finds herself alone and joins a gang of bandits known as The Rats, which sets up the upcoming spin-off feature, “The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale.” This special will expand the Witcher universe even further, delving deeper into the chaos and characters that inhabit it.
Where to Watch The Witcher Season 4
Alleight episodes of The Witcher Season 4 are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.
The fantasy drama remains one of Netflix’s flagship series, blending complex characters, rich world-building, and intense action sequences.
Fans can also revisit Seasons 1–3 on Netflix to relive Geralt’s journey before diving into the new chapter.
What’s Next for The Witcher Universe?
Netflix has already confirmed that The Witcher Season 5 has completed filming and is expected to release in 2026. This means fans won’t have to wait long to see how Liam Hemsworth’s portrayal of Geralt evolves in the coming chapters.
With The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale spin-off also in development, the Witcher universe continues to expand, promising more adventures, darker twists, and deeper lore.
The Witcher Season 4 marks both an ending and a new beginning for Netflix’s fantasy saga. While Henry Cavill’s absence is deeply felt, Liam Hemsworth’s debut brings a fresh energy and renewed curiosity to the series. With powerful performances, gripping storytelling, and stunning visuals, this season reaffirms The Witcher as one of the most captivating fantasy dramas streaming today.
Also Read:
The Family Man Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot & Streaming Details on Prime Video
Delhi Crime Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot & Streaming Details on Netflix