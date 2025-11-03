Subscribe

0

Entertainment

The Witcher Season 4 OTT Release: Liam Hemsworth Takes Over as Geralt Release Date, Cast, Plot & Where to Watch

The Witcher Season 4 has officially premiered on Netflix on October 30, 2025, introducing Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Henry Cavill’s exit. The latest season follows Geralt, Yennefer.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
WITCHER OTT RLEASE

WITCHER OTT RLEASE

Netflix’s beloved fantasy series “The Witcher” has returned for its much-awaited fourth season, marking a major turning point for the franchise. The new season introduces Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, taking over the iconic role from Henry Cavill, and continues the saga of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they navigate a war-torn Continent filled with danger, betrayal, and destiny.

Released globally on October 30, 2025, The Witcher Season 4 promises fresh storytelling, emotional depth, and a thrilling new chapter for fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy world.

The Witcher Season 4 OTT Release Date and Streaming Details

Fans can now stream all eight episodes of The Witcher Season 4 exclusively on Netflix.
The latest installment premiered on October 30, 2025, with all episodes released simultaneously worldwide — a change from previous seasons that had split releases.

The season runs for 427 minutes in total, making it the shortest season of the series so far, compared to:

  • Season 1: 478 minutes

  • Season 2: 458 minutes

  • Season 3: 451 minutes

All previous seasons of The Witcher are also available to binge-watch on Netflix.

The Witcher Season 4 Cast: Liam Hemsworth Leads the Epic Journey

The fourth season introduces several returning characters and a few new faces. Here’s the full cast list for The Witcher Season 4:

  • Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

  • Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

  • Freya Allan as Ciri

  • Joey Batey as Jaskier

  • Bart Edwards as Emhyr / The White Flame

  • Frances Pooley as Teryn

  • Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz

  • Royce Pierreson as Istredd

  • Mecia Simson as Francesca

  • Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla

  • Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina

  • Anna Shaffer as Triss

  • Hugh Skinner as Radovid

  • Graham McTavish as Dijkstra

  • Cassie Clare as Philippa

  • Wilson Mbomio as Dara

  • Laurence Fishburne as Regis

  • Linden Porco as TBC

  • Peter Mullan as Vesemir

The Witcher Season 4 Plot: A World at War and Paths Divided

The fourth chapter picks up after the devastating events of Season 3, where Geralt was gravely injured in his battle against the mage Vilgefortz, who was secretly aiding Nilfgaard.

The new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they are forced apart by war, each embarking on their own perilous journey across the Continent.

Official Synopsis:
“After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they encounter unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they might reunite for good.”

Meanwhile, Ciri finds herself alone and joins a gang of bandits known as The Rats, which sets up the upcoming spin-off feature, “The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale.” This special will expand the Witcher universe even further, delving deeper into the chaos and characters that inhabit it.

Where to Watch The Witcher Season 4

Alleight episodes of The Witcher Season 4 are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.
The fantasy drama remains one of Netflix’s flagship series, blending complex characters, rich world-building, and intense action sequences.

Fans can also revisit Seasons 1–3 on Netflix to relive Geralt’s journey before diving into the new chapter.

What’s Next for The Witcher Universe?

Netflix has already confirmed that The Witcher Season 5 has completed filming and is expected to release in 2026. This means fans won’t have to wait long to see how Liam Hemsworth’s portrayal of Geralt evolves in the coming chapters.

With The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale spin-off also in development, the Witcher universe continues to expand, promising more adventures, darker twists, and deeper lore.

The Witcher Season 4 marks both an ending and a new beginning for Netflix’s fantasy saga. While Henry Cavill’s absence is deeply felt, Liam Hemsworth’s debut brings a fresh energy and renewed curiosity to the series. With powerful performances, gripping storytelling, and stunning visuals, this season reaffirms The Witcher as one of the most captivating fantasy dramas streaming today.

Also Read:

The Family Man Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot & Streaming Details on Prime Video

Delhi Crime Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot & Streaming Details on Netflix

The Witcher