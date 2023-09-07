Upcoming Tamil Movie OTT Release Dates this week (September 4, 2023 to September 10, 2023)

Love on Aha Tamil (September 8, 2023)

"Love," which graced the screens on July 28, 2023, presents itself as a Tamil drama romance spanning a runtime of 1 hour and 43 minutes. Regrettably, the film appears to have fallen short of critical and audience expectations, garnering a rating of 2.5/5 from both critics and average viewers alike. Renowned director and producer R P Bala helms this project, featuring a cast that includes Bharath, Vani Bhojan, and Radha Ravi in pivotal roles. Despite holding the promise of an intriguing murder mystery, "Love" disappointingly veers off course, struggling to provide the requisite depth of conflict to captivate its audience, ultimately marred by an excess of convoluted twists and turns.

Jailer on Amazon Prime (September 7, 2023)

In a riveting tale of vengeance and redemption, a retired jailer embarks on a relentless manhunt to seek justice for the murder of his beloved son. Directed and written by the visionary filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, this high-stakes journey takes an unexpected turn as it leads him down a path laden with darkness, challenging his beliefs, and pushing him to the brink of his moral limits. With an ensemble cast featuring legendary actors Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Shivarajkumar, the film promises to be an intense and thought-provoking exploration of the human spirit's resilience in the face of adversity.