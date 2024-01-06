Best Picnic Spots Near Kolkata: Explore these 24 places for a great day

Picnic Spots Near Kolkata: A Detailed Exploration Within 50 Kms

Barrackpore

Nestled just 33 kms away from Kolkata, Barrackpore unfolds a tapestry of history and nature. Immerse yourself in the echoes of the independence struggle as you explore attractions like Gandhi Ghat, Mangal Pandey Park, and the Mahatma Gandhi museum. The tranquility of Jawahar Kunj Garden sets the perfect stage for a peaceful picnic. Whether you opt for a train journey from Sealdah or a drive on well-maintained roads, Barrackpore promises a day filled with historical significance and natural beauty.

Bawali

A mere 35 kms away, Bawali beckons with its lush greenery, offering a refreshing escape from city life. Known for activities like fish farming and nature walks, Bawali is a haven for nature enthusiasts. A breezy 1hr 40mins drive from Kolkata leads to this verdant oasis, making it one of the most sought-after picnic spots where tranquility meets activity.

Babur Haat

For those yearning for a rural retreat, Babur Haat, at 48 kms from Kolkata, emerges as an idyllic picnic spot. The village setting, adorned with fishing lakes, exudes romance and simplicity. A comfortable 2 hours’ drive transports you to this haven for nature lovers, making Babur Haat a top choice for a leisurely day out amidst the rustic charm.

Raichak

Nestled along the Hooghly River, Raichak, just 50 kms from Kolkata, invites you to a historic charm infused with modern luxury. The Raichak fort and a luxurious hotel contribute to the town's appeal, ensuring a delightful picnic experience. Accessible via a 2 hours 30 minutes’ drive, Raichak promises a perfect blend of history and hospitality, making it an ideal destination for a day by the riverbanks.

Falta

Within the 50-km radius, Falta stands out with the confluence of the Hooghly, Damodar, and Rupnarayan rivers. This destination offers a myriad of activities, from rejuvenating by the riverbanks to ferry rides and serene walks. With a manageable 2 hours and 15 minutes’ drive or convenient train connections, Falta emerges as a day-tripper's paradise, where nature unfolds its beauty in various forms.

Picnic Spots Near Kolkata: Detailed Exploration Within 50 to 150 Kms

Diamond Harbor

At 58 kms from Kolkata, Diamond Harbor unfolds a breathtaking sight where the Ganga merges with the sea. The proximity to the world's largest Delta adds to its visual appeal. A leisurely 2 hours 30 minutes’ drive leads to a tranquil destination offering a perfect blend of river and sea, providing an ideal setting for a peaceful day out.

Deulti

A 63-km drive takes you to Deulti, a haven of sheer beauty amidst rural simplicity. Coconut trees, clay-covered paths, and pristine fishing ponds define the landscape, providing a serene escape. A mere 1hour 25-minute drive from Kolkata reveals the unspoiled charm of Deulti, making it a perfect spot for those seeking tranquility amid nature's beauty.

Taki

Situated 67 kms away, Taki offers a unique experience near the Ichamati River, bringing visitors closer to Bangladesh. Boasting local attractions and a picturesque setting, Taki is accessible by a 2 hours and 30 minutes’ drive or a train journey to Hasnabad. This quaint town unfolds as a picturesque picnic spot, allowing visitors to savor the essence of the river and its surroundings.

Piyali Island

Connected by a bridge, Piyali Island, 70 kms from Kolkata, provides a Sunderban-like experience without venturing into the mangroves. Accessible by car, the South Barasat station facilitates train travel, allowing visitors to explore the beauty and diversity of the island. This destination becomes a preferred choice for those wanting a taste of the Sunderbans without delving deep into the wilderness.

Dhamakhali

Serving as a gateway to the Ganga Delta of Sunderbans, Dhamakhali, 74 kms from Kolkata, offers boat rides and adventure-filled nature walks. A manageable 2 hours and 30 minutes’ drive reveal a unique picnic spot blending natural beauty with exciting activities. Visitors can immerse themselves in the dense forests and river landscapes, creating a memorable day-trip experience.

Gadiara

Located 86 kms from Kolkata, Gadiara combines peace, tranquility, and natural beauty. Known for exceptional local cuisine, nature walks, and boat rides, Gadiara presents an ideal picnic spot, accessible by both a drive or trains with ferries from Howrah. The town's exceptional beauty and cultural richness make it an appealing destination for a serene and enjoyable day out.

Sundarbans Tiger Camp

Unleash the thrill of a picnic with the anticipation of spotting the Royal Bengal Tiger at the Sundarbans Tiger Camp. With watchtowers offering unparalleled views, this 100-km destination demands a 5 hours’ drive, promising an adventurous and mystic experience. Nature enthusiasts can explore the wilderness and marvel at the unique flora and fauna that the Sundarbans have to offer.

Parmadan

Nestled within the thick forest, Parmadan, 105 kms from Kolkata, offers a unique picnic spot close to the Indo-Bangladeshi border. Explore self-sustaining ecosystems, visit the border, and embark on nature walks amidst the trees. A 3 hours 20 minutes’ drive leads to this hidden gem, providing a day filled with exploration and natural wonders.

Machranga Dweep

A less-explored spot, Machranga Dweep, 113 kms away, is a blissful haven for a picnic. Known as the island of Kingfisher bird, it offers a serene environment with the delightful chirping of birds, providing a peaceful retreat accessible by a local boat from Taki or Hasnabad. The unspoiled beauty of this island makes it a perfect getaway for those seeking tranquility and the soothing sounds of nature.

Frazerganj

Within 125 kms from Kolkata, Frazerganj emerges as an ideal one-day picnic spot, combining pristine sea views with a cool and breezy ambiance. A 3 hours 30 minutes’ drive or a luxury bus ride leads to a beachside haven, perfect for spending quality time with family and friends. The awe-inspiring shades of the sea during sunset create a magical atmosphere, making Frazerganj a preferred spot for a relaxing and enjoyable day by the beach.

Bishnupur

A 140-km drive takes you to Bishnupur, a town rich in heritage and culture dating back to the 17th century. The terracotta temples and Baluchari saris showcase the town's illustrious past. Easily accessible by both a drive and trains, Bishnupur offers a cultural retreat. Visitors can stroll through the town, appreciating its architectural wonders and immersing themselves in the rich history that the place has to offer.

Junput

At 145 kms from Kolkata, Junput boasts a virgin beach, offering a surreal experience with tranquility and peace . A drive along the Digha highway, 9 kms beyond Digha, leads to this beautiful and serene beach, perfect for a peaceful picnic. The untouched beauty of Junput, coupled with its serene ambiance, makes it a haven for those seeking a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Visitors can bask in the sun, enjoy the soothing sound of waves, and take leisurely strolls along the pristine shoreline.

Picnic Spots Near Kolkata: Detailed Exploration Within 150 to 250 Kms

Shantiniketan

The cultural capital, Shantiniketan, lies 162 kms away, offering a retreat for music and dance enthusiasts. Home to the first university in India, Shantiniketan boasts art galleries, museums, and an ashram. Well-connected through road and rail transport, it promises a culturally enriching picnic. Visitors can explore the artistic heritage of the town, attend cultural performances, and soak in the vibrant ambiance that Shantiniketan is known for.

Tajpur

Known for pristine beaches and dense forests, Tajpur, 180 kms from Kolkata, caters to adrenaline junkies. Activities like kayaking, paragliding, rafting, and zorbing add excitement to the picnic. A 3-hour drive or a bus journey to Chaulkhola leads to an adventure-filled destination. Tajpur is perfect for those seeking an adrenaline rush, with its thrilling water activities and the raw beauty of its natural surroundings.

Susunia

At 200 kms from Kolkata, Susunia captivates with its spectacular beauty. Dotted with rare flowers and rocks that bring out the adventurer in you, this place also has a spring that adds to its charm. In addition to this, Susunia features ancient temples and monolith statues that hold an undeniable allure for history buffs. A 4-hour drive leads to this picturesque spot, making it an ideal destination for a day filled with natural wonders and historical exploration.

Bakreshwar

More of a pilgrimage near Kolkata, Bakreshwar is frequented by people who visit the Shiva temple in the area and then plan to spend a day out altogether. The pious atmosphere and the beauty of the place combine to offer an experience to cherish. Another attraction in the area is a Thermal Power Plant, which is a famous sightseeing spot. Easily accessible by cars, trains, and buses, Bakreshwar becomes a unique blend of spirituality and scenic beauty, providing a diverse experience for visitors.

Baranti

Experience the beauty of the countryside when you visit Baranti for a day out with family and friends. This little place offers perks that make a picnic fall among the most memorable experiences. Some of these distinguished experiences include the chance to trek the few small hills in the area, strolling by a dense forest, camping, and most importantly, peace. A 6-hour drive unveils the serene landscapes of Baranti, providing a perfect setting for a relaxed and rejuvenating picnic.

Gajaburu

These little hills that go by the name Gajaburu are another highlight among the picnic spots near Kolkata for their beautiful surroundings. Also housing some good adventure opportunities for the tourists, this place is ideal for camping and picnics. Located 245 kms away, a 7-hour drive through Durgapur along the Raghunathpur road unveils the natural beauty and adventure potential of Gajaburu, making it a great spot for a day filled with outdoor activities and scenic views.

Mukutmanipur

One picnic spot near Kolkata that is most preferred by travel lovers is Mukutmanipur. Not only is this picturesque little place by the banks of the river, but it also has places like the Kangsabati dam and Sonajhuri Nature Park to keep its tourists entertained. Conveniently accessible by car, trains come to the South Barasat station from where shared trekkers can be hired. Located 250 kms away, Mukutmanipur offers a blend of natural beauty and recreational opportunities, making it an ideal destination for a day-long getaway.