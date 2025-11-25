Top 10 Espionage Series to Watch on OTT If You Loved The Family Man 3

The Family Man 3 has once again raised the bar for Indian espionage dramas, with Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari returning stronger, sharper, and more conflicted than ever. The blend of intelligence operations, political tension, and emotional depth has left fans searching for their next gripping spy thriller.

A globally acclaimed spy drama, Homeland explores the world of counterintelligence through the eyes of CIA officer Carrie Mathison. Battling bipolar disorder while navigating complex terror threats, Carrie’s mission-driven life forms the backbone of a series rich in political intrigue, psychological depth, and real-world parallels.

2. Special Ops (JioHotstar)

Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops follows RAW officer Himmat Singh, who leads a covert team spread across continents to track down the mastermind behind a decades-long terror plot. Kay Kay Menon’s powerful performance and the show’s tight narrative make it one of India’s strongest entries in the spy genre.

3. The Spy (Netflix)

Based on the life of legendary Mossad agent Eli Cohen, The Spy portrays one of the most daring real-life infiltration missions in history. Sacha Baron Cohen’s intense performance elevates this gripping mini-series that dives deep into identity, sacrifice, and espionage during pre–Six-Day War tensions.

4. The Night Manager (Prime Video)

Adapted from John le Carré’s novel, The Night Manager stars Tom Hiddleston as a former soldier drawn into an undercover operation against a dangerous arms dealer. The show stands out for its sophisticated storytelling, high production value, and masterful performances by Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie.

5. Fauda (Netflix)

Set against the backdrop of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Fauda follows Doron and his elite counter-terrorism unit. Known for its raw realism, intense combat sequences, and morally complex characters, the series has won recognition worldwide for depicting the human cost of espionage.

Bodyguard tells the story of a war veteran assigned to protect a senior politician amidst rising political unrest. Richard Madden delivers a career-defining performance in this tense thriller that blends psychological drama with national security threats.

7. The Blacklist (Netflix)

James Spader’s iconic role as Raymond “Red” Reddington anchors The Blacklist, a long-running crime-espionage hybrid. The show follows Red’s cooperation with the FBI to track down international criminals, all while unravelling a mysterious, overarching conspiracy.

8. Asur (JioHotstar)

Though not a conventional spy series, Asur blends forensic science, mythology, and investigative mystery in a way that appeals to espionage lovers. The story follows experts tracking down a killer whose motives are steeped in religious symbolism and psychological complexity.

9. Killing Eve (Netflix)

This stylish thriller explores the dangerous, almost obsessive, dynamic between MI6 investigator Eve Polastri and skilled assassin Villanelle. With razor-sharp writing and unpredictable twists, Killing Eve offers a refreshing take on modern espionage storytelling.

10. Money Heist (Netflix)





While primarily a heist drama, Money Heist incorporates layers of strategic planning, undercover identities, and global operations that align well with espionage fans’ tastes. The Professor’s meticulously crafted missions and shifting alliances keep viewers engaged throughout.

If The Family Man 3 left you eager for more covert operations and edge-of-the-seat storytelling, these ten espionage series across Netflix, JioHotstar, and Prime Video are perfect for your next binge. Each show brings a unique perspective on intelligence work—whether through geopolitical conflicts, psychological drama, or high-voltage action.

