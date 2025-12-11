Top 10 Web Series on JioHotstar in 2025: The White Lotus 3, Andor Season 2, Special OPS 2 and More Must-Watch Titles

JioHotstar delivered a strong slate of releases in 2025, with several acclaimed international and Indian series returning with new seasons. From gripping crime thrillers to dark comedies, political dramas, and high-stakes sci-fi narratives, this year’s lineup offered something for every kind of streaming enthusiast.

Top 10 Web Series on JioHotstar in 2025

1. The White Lotus Season 3

Cast: Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Christian Friedel, Patrick Schwarzenegger

Set on the pristine beaches of Thailand, the third season of The White Lotus returns with its signature mix of luxury, chaos, and moral conflict. Across eight episodes, the serene setting transforms into a battleground of secrets, manipulation, and shifting loyalties, keeping fans hooked with its layered storytelling.

2. The Pitt

Cast: Noah Wyle, Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh

The Pitt dives into the harsh realities facing modern American healthcare workers. Set in a Pittsburgh hospital, the series highlights the emotional and ethical complexities of frontline medical heroes who navigate crises, burnout, and systemic challenges.

3. Daredevil: Born Again

Cast: Charlie Cox, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again revisits Matt Murdock as he juggles his identity as a lawyer by day and a vigilante by night. Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk becomes the newly elected mayor of New York, vowing to eradicate vigilantes once and for all. This season heightens the clash between justice, power, and personal destiny.

4. Andor Season 2

Cast: Diego Luna, Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona

The second season of Andor expands the Star Wars universe through a grounded, character-driven narrative. The story follows Cassian Andor's growing role in the rebellion, exploring themes of sacrifice, loyalty, and political awakening. The season builds towards the larger revolution that shapes the galaxy.

5. Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep

The iconic Arconia becomes the centre of chaos once again when a shocking murder rattles its residents. In Season 5, the trio investigates the death of Lester, the doorman, uncovering ties to criminal activities hidden in the building’s basement. Sharp humour and mystery remain the heart of this beloved series.

6. Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad

Pankaj Tripathi returns as the steadfast advocate Madhav Mishra, whose simple demeanour hides an unshakable dedication to justice. When he becomes entangled in a disturbing case with unexpected consequences, the season explores moral dilemmas, familial conflicts, and the darker corners of the law.

7. Special OPS 2

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher

The highly awaited Special OPS 2 shifts focus to the growing threat of cyberterrorism. When sensitive customer data is compromised through online payment systems, Himmat Singh and his elite team race against time to prevent a catastrophic international breach.

8. Kerala Crime Files Season 2: The Search for CPO Ambili Raju

Cast: Arjun Radhakrishnan, Indrans, Harisree Ashokan, Lal, Aju Varghese

The second season follows the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of a police officer from a station known for corruption. As the inquiry deepens, the investigating team uncovers uncomfortable truths about the victim and the powerful network behind the crime.

9. Heart Beat Season 2

Cast: Anumol, Deepa Balu, Karthik Kumar, Yogalakshmi

Heart Beat continues to follow Rina, a doctor navigating strained relationships, personal conflicts, and the pressures of medical life. This season explores the emotional journeys of healthcare workers seeking balance, identity, and healing within an unforgiving system.

10. Good Wife

Cast: Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Aari Arjun

Good Wife centres on Tarunika, a former lawyer forced to return to courtroom battles after a family scandal shatters her domestic stability. As she confronts biases and legal challenges, the series explores resilience, justice, and the fight to reclaim one’s voice.

JioHotstar’s 2025 lineup features a compelling mix of international successes and powerful Indian originals. Whether you prefer legal dramas, medical sagas, political thrillers, or character-driven mysteries, these ten web series represent the platform’s best offerings of the year.



