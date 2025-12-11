Google’s 10 Most-Searched Movies of 2025: Saiyaara Leads the List, Kantara Prequel, Marco, War 2 and More

Google has released its Year in Search 2025 list for movies, revealing a mix of massive blockbusters, surprise re-entries, big-budget disappointments, and regional hits that captured the nation’s curiosity. Topping the chart is Saiyaara, the romantic drama that became one of the biggest Indian box-office successes of the year. The list also features titles such as Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, War 2, Marco, and Housefull 5, reflecting the diverse cinematic interests of Indian audiences.

Google’s 10 Most-Searched Movies of 2025 and what made each title trend.

1. Saiyaara – Netflix

The year’s most searched film, Saiyaara, stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in a sweeping romantic drama. The story follows a poet abandoned on her wedding day and an aspiring musician whose bond deepens before a heartbreaking twist involving Alzheimer’s disease.

The film became the second-highest-grossing Indian movie of 2025, earning widespread acclaim for its soundtrack and lead performances, turning it into a modern cult favourite.

2. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 – Prime Video

In second place is the prequel to Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster franchise. Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 explores the mystical world of the Kadamba dynasty with a rich blend of folklore, action, and spirituality.

The film collected over ₹800 crore worldwide, starring Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. With the makers teasing Chapter 2, audience curiosity remained sky-high.

3. Coolie – Prime Video

Rajinikanth’s action-packed entertainer Coolie takes the third spot. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film showcases the superstar in a gritty working-class avatar.

Special appearances by Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna added to the buzz, leading to massive online interest even before its release.

4. War 2 – Netflix

Despite intense pre-release hype and the Bollywood debut of Jr NTR, War 2 underperformed at the box office.

Hrithik Roshan returns as RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, joined by Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in a story steeped in betrayal and high-tech espionage.

The film was widely searched due to anticipation, star power, and discussions around its mixed reception.

5. Sanam Teri Kasam – JioCinema

In a surprising turn, the 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam surged back into relevance after its re-release in early 2025.

The film, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, made headlines during a controversy linked to the Pahalgam attack and the actor’s public statements.

Its renewed theatrical performance and nostalgia-driven fanbase brought it back into Google’s top searches.

6. Marco – SonyLiv

The only Malayalam film on the list, Marco, is a gritty revenge thriller featuring Unni Mukundan, Jagadish, and Kabir Duhan Singh.

Released in December 2024 on a modest budget of ₹25 crore, it grew steadily through word-of-mouth and eventually grossed ₹102.55 crore worldwide, making it a breakout hit and a major search-term in 2025.

7. Housefull 5 – Netflix

The fifth installment of the comedy franchise became one of the most talked-about films of the year—for better or worse.

With a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more, Housefull 5 attracted attention for its slapstick humour and controversial jokes, sparking widespread online debates and memes.

8. Game Changer – Prime Video

Shankar’s Telugu political action thriller Game Changer stars Ram Charan in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah.

Despite repeated delays and enormous expectations, its performance at the box office remained lukewarm.

The film’s high-profile cast and production issues kept it consistently trending on Google.

Featuring Sanya Malhotra, Mrs. is a powerful domestic drama inspired by the acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. The story follows a dancer navigating patriarchal expectations within her marital home.

Its realistic themes and emotional depth sparked strong conversations, making it a highly searched film in 2025.

10. Mahavatar Narsimha – Netflix

Closing the list is the mythological animated epic Mahavatar Narsimha, which reimagines the legends of Varaha and Narsimha through CGI-heavy visuals.

The film earned over ₹300 crore worldwide, ranking as the sixth-highest-grossing Indian animated movie of all time, and generated significant online buzz among mythology and animation lovers.

The Top 10 Most-Searched Movies of 2025 showcase a blend of genres—romance, mythology, action, animation, drama, and comedy. Whether it was Saiyaara’s emotional depth, Kantara’s mythical world, Marco’s regional surge, or Housefull 5’s viral noise, each film captured the public’s imagination in different ways.

Google’s list not only reflects viewership trends but highlights how cinematic conversations, controversies, music, and storytelling shape internet curiosity throughout the year.

