IMDb Reveals Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series of 2025: Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Leads the List

IMDb has released its annual list of the Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2025, and topping the charts is Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about directorial debut, The Ba*ds of Bollywood**. The ranking reflects viewer engagement, search trends, ratings momentum, and overall buzz surrounding Indian shows this year. From crime thrillers and political dramas to small-town comedies, the list highlights a strong year for Indian streaming content.

Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series of 2025 on IMDb.

1. The Ba*ds of Bollywood (Netflix) – Aryan Khan’s Blockbuster Debut Takes the No. 1 Spot

Aryan Khan makes a powerful entry into the world of filmmaking with The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, which has claimed the top position on IMDb’s popularity charts. The Netflix series generated massive attention for its bold storytelling, industry commentary, and star-studded cameos featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and more.

Raghav Juyal’s scene portraying a die-hard Emraan Hashmi fan became one of the show’s most celebrated moments. The series earned praise for its satire on the film industry, compelling characters, and fresh directorial approach from Aryan Khan.

2. Black Warrant (Netflix) – A Bold Thriller Led by Zahan Kapoor

Claiming the second spot is Black Warrant, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Rohin Raveendran Nair, and Ambiecka Pandit. The show marks the OTT debut of Zahan Kapoor, grandson of Shashi Kapoor. The high-intensity thriller drew viewers in with its gritty narrative, tight screenplay, and layered characters.

3. Paatal Lok Season 2 (Prime Video) – Dark, Complex, and Critically Acclaimed

At No. 3 is Paatal Lok 2, starring Jaideep Ahlawat once again as the unforgettable Hathi Ram Chaudhary. The series earned widespread acclaim for its intricate writing, powerful performances, and deep dive into socio-political complexities. Ishwak Singh’s portrayal of Ansari also received notable appreciation.

4. Panchayat Season 4 (Prime Video) – The Heart of Phulera Wins Again

The much-loved rural comedy-drama Panchayat continues its winning streak with Season 4 securing the fourth position. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, and the ensemble cast return with another charming, heartfelt season set in Phulera village. With its emotional depth and grounded storytelling, the show remains one of India’s most cherished OTT titles.

Meanwhile, the makers have already confirmed Panchayat Season 5.

5. Mandala Murders (Netflix) – Vaani Kapoor Impresses in a Crime Thriller

Vaani Kapoor’s Mandala Murders takes the fifth position on the list. The crime series garnered attention for its intense plot, sleek production, and Kapoor’s impactful performance.

6. Khauf (Prime Video) – Rajat Kapoor’s Psychological Drama Strikes a Chord

Ranked sixth is Khauf, a gripping psychological drama exploring fear, paranoia, and human vulnerability. Rajat Kapoor leads the story with a strong emotional core, supported by a compelling narrative structure.

7. Special Ops Season 2 (JioHotstar) – Kay Kay Menon Returns in a High-Tech Thriller

Special Ops 2 claims the seventh position, with Kay Kay Menon returning as the iconic Himmat Singh. The series delves into cyberterrorism and digital warfare, introducing Tahir Raj Bhasin as the new formidable antagonist. The high-stakes espionage drama has been widely praised for its sharp writing and realistic portrayal of modern intelligence operations.

8. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix)

At No. 8 is Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, expanding the Khakee franchise with a fresh narrative rooted in West Bengal’s criminal underbelly. Its raw, documentary-style treatment resonated strongly with viewers.

9. The Family Man Season 3 (Prime Video)

Amazon’s flagship spy series returns with Season 3, capturing the ninth spot. Manoj Bajpayee once again elevates the show with his nuanced performance as Srikant Tiwari, balancing family life with national security challenges.

10. Criminal Justice Season 4: A Family Matter (JioHotstar) – Madhav Mishra Takes On Another Intense Case

Rounding off the list is Criminal Justice Season 4, with Pankaj Tripathi returning as the beloved lawyer Madhav Mishra. This season revolves around a doctor accused of murdering his nurse lover, opening up a web of family secrets, deception, and moral conflict. Tripathi’s

TheTop 10 Most Popular Indian Series of 2025 on IMDb reflects the diversity and dynamism of the Indian streaming ecosystem. With bold directorial debuts, returning fan-favourite franchises, hard-hitting crime thrillers, and feel-good dramas, the year has offered something for every viewer.

From Aryan Khan’s breakout success to the continued popularity of Panchayat, Paatal Lok, and Special Ops, Indian OTT platforms have delivered some of their strongest titles yet.

