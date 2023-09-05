Top Bollywood movies on Disney Plus Hotstar: Raid, Chhichhore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and more

Bollywood movies on Disney Plus Hotstar: Want to know the top Bollywood movies currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. In a world where entertainment knows no bounds, these films have captured the hearts of audiences with their compelling narratives, exceptional performances, and diverse genres. Join us as we explore a curated selection of Bollywood gems that will transport you to worlds of laughter, intrigue, mystery, and inspiration. From the intense pursuit of honesty in "Raid" to the heartwarming reunion in "Chhichhore" and the spine-tingling mysteries of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa," this lineup promises a delightful cinematic experience that transcends borders and brings the magic of Bollywood to your screens. So, grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot, and let's dive into the world of Indian cinema on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Mission Mangal: A Stellar Bollywood Triumph

Mission Mangal, a Fox Star Studios production, proudly stands as one of Bollywood's most remarkable achievements. This cinematic masterpiece boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, featuring luminaries such as Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi, among other outstanding talents. The film skillfully retells the extraordinary saga of India's Mars Orbiter Mission, launched on a shoestring budget by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in November 2013. It weaves a captivating narrative that delves deep into the brilliance of a group of scientists who orchestrated an astonishingly affordable and triumphant mission to Mars.

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu

Release Date: August 15th, 2019

Chhichhore: A Laughter-Laden Reunion

Chhichhore, a cinematic masterpiece by the late Sushant Singh Rajput, is a captivating dramedy that boasts an ensemble cast including Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Tushar Pandey. This heartwarming tale revolves around a group of college friends reuniting years later to reminisce about their bygone college days. Through uproarious sequences, it imparts invaluable life lessons about love, friendship, and careers, reminding us to embrace life with a light-hearted spirit.

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Starring: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma

Release Date: September 06th, 2019

Raid: The Pursuit of Honesty

Inspired by real events, Raid showcases one of Ajay Devgn's most commendable performances. The film follows the unwavering police officer Amay Patnaik on a mission to raid the opulent mansion of a corrupt politician, Rameshwar Singh, accused of hoarding black money in Lucknow. The movie unfolds as a gripping cat-and-mouse chase between the determined officers and the relentless politician, culminating in a high-stakes climax.

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Saurabh Shukla

Release Date: March 16th, 2018

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: The Sprint to Glory

Hailed as a Bollywood classic from 2013, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a compelling sports biography recounting the life of Milkha Singh, India's legendary track and field athlete. With Farhan Akhtar in the lead role and an outstanding supporting cast including Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pawan Malhotra, and Yograj Singh, this film offers a poignant portrayal of Milkha Singh's early struggles, journey to becoming a national champion, and his personal life, including family and love.

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Starring: Farhan Akhtar, Japtej Singh, Divya Dutta

Release Date: July 12th, 2013

Super 30: A Tale of Determination

Super 30 narrates the inspiring true story of Anand Kumar, a mathematician who runs a program to coach underprivileged students for the highly competitive JEE entrance exam. Hrithik Roshan delivers a remarkable performance as Anand Kumar, depicting the challenges he faced in establishing the institute and the remarkable achievements of his students. This film underscores one man's unwavering commitment to empowering talented youngsters.

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Starring: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Singh Sandhu

Release Date: July 12th, 2019

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan stands as one of Salman Khan's most poignant Bollywood creations. The film breaks away from Salman's typical roles as it tells the touching story of a devout Hindu man who embarks on a mission to reunite a mute Pakistani girl, Munni, with her family in Pakistan. This tale of cross-border harmony resonates with audiences on both sides of the border and remains one of Bollywood's highest-grossing films.

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Starring: Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Release Date: July 17th, 2015

Neerja

Neerja is a gripping portrayal of the heroic flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who sacrificed her life to save passengers from terrorists on board a Pan Am flight. This emotional rollercoaster weaves together Neerja's backstory and the harrowing events of the hijacking, highlighting her bravery and selflessness. Neerja Bhanot posthumously received India's highest civilian award, the Ashoka Chakra.

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Starring: Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tikku

Release Date: February 19th, 2016

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja, is a riveting remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. The film centers around Akshay's character, tasked with unraveling the mystery of Manjulika, a former courtesan whose spirit haunts a rural palace. Vidya Balan's dual role and the stellar comedic timing of Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav make this film a memorable watch filled with legendary scenes.

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja

Release Date: October 12th, 2007

Brahmastra: Unleashing Mythical Powers

Brahmastra, the first installment of a mythological movie universe, boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. This epic saga follows Shiva, an ordinary man with extraordinary powers, on a quest to discover the ancient weapon Brahmastra, capable of world destruction. As Shiva embarks on this ambitious journey, accompanied by Isha and guided by his mentor, the movie explores a spellbinding narrative that blends mysticism and modernity. Brahmastra promises an enchanting and otherworldly cinematic experience.