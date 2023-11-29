List of all Upcoming movies in December 2023: Bollywood, Hollywood, Telegu, Tamil, and Kannada

List of all Upcoming movies in December 2023: Discover the hottest cinematic releases this December 2023! Brace yourself for an action-packed month as over 30 films, including blockbuster hits like Dunki, Salaar, Animal, and Sam Bahadur, are set to captivate audiences on the big screen. The excitement kicks off on December 1 with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and continues with the highly anticipated releases of Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki on December 22. It's a showdown at the ticket counter, but in the end, the box office emerges victorious. Stay tuned for a cinematic extravaganza featuring Bollywood, Hollywood, and South Indian films throughout December 2023!