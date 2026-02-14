Upcoming Movies Releasing in February 2026 in India: Complete Theatrical Release Calendar

February 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting month for Indian cinema, with a wide range of films set to hit theatres across genres. From romance and mythology to crime thrillers and horror, audiences can expect a dynamic mix of star-led projects and content-driven storytelling.

Advertisment

List of major movies releasing in India in February 2026.

Haunted 3D: Ghosts Of The Past – Release Date: February 6, 2026

The horror franchise returns with Haunted 3D: Ghosts Of The Past, reviving the supernatural universe with a fresh storyline. Set inside a crumbling ancestral mansion, the film promises eerie visuals, psychological tension and spine-chilling moments.

With its atmospheric backdrop and suspense-driven narrative, this film aims to attract fans of paranormal thrillers and big-screen horror experiences.

Genre: Horror

Release Date: February 6, 2026

Vadh 2 – Release Date: February 6, 2026

The critically appreciated crime drama returns with Vadh 2, a sequel that continues exploring themes of morality and justice. The film delves into another complex case rooted in desperation and ethical dilemmas.

Expected to carry forward the intense tone of its predecessor, the sequel focuses on layered storytelling and morally grey characters.

Genre: Crime Thriller

Release Date: February 6, 2026

O'Romeo – Release Date: February 13, 2026

Inspired by Shakespeare’s classic tale of love and fate, O'Romeo presents a modern Indian reimagining set in an urban backdrop. The film revolves around two young individuals navigating love, societal pressures and rebellion.

With its Valentine’s week release, the romantic drama is expected to draw audiences looking for emotionally driven storytelling.

Genre: Romantic Drama

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Swayambhu – Release Date: February 13, 2026

Blending mythology with large-scale action, Swayambhu follows the journey of a chosen warrior destined to restore balance against dark forces. Drawing inspiration from ancient legends, the film combines epic storytelling with visual spectacle.

This release adds mythological fantasy to the month’s diverse slate.

Genre: Mythological Action

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Tu Yaa Main – Release Date: February 14, 2026

Arriving on Valentine’s Day, Tu Yaa Main explores intense emotional bonds, obsession and psychological dependency. The story unfolds in high-stakes, emotionally charged situations, making it a darker take on romance.

Its strategic holiday release positions it as a key film for couples and drama enthusiasts.

Genre: Romantic Drama

Release Date: February 14, 2026

Do Deewane Seher Mein – Release Date: February 20, 2026

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a coming-of-age love story set in a bustling city. The urban landscape plays a significant role as both backdrop and catalyst in the protagonists’ journey.

With its youthful narrative and emotional arc, the film is expected to resonate with younger audiences.

Genre: Romantic Drama

Release Date: February 20, 2026

February 2026 Movie Releases: Genre-Wise Overview

Horror: Haunted 3D: Ghosts Of The Past

Crime Thriller: Vadh 2

Romantic Drama: O'Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Do Deewane Seher Mein

Mythological Action: Swayambhu

The February 2026 theatrical lineup highlights the creative range of Indian filmmakers. From franchise continuations and literary adaptations to mythology-inspired epics and contemporary love stories, the month offers something for every moviegoer.

With strategic holiday releases around Valentine’s Day and strong genre diversity, February is set to deliver both commercial entertainers and thought-provoking narratives on the big screen.

Also Read:

OTT Releases This Weekend (February 12–14, 2026): What to Stream on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and More

Latest Malayalam Movies Releasing This Week (February 9–15, 2026): OTT and Theatrical Watchlist