OTT Releases This Weekend (February 12–14, 2026): What to Stream on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and More

If you are planning a relaxed weekend indoors, the latest OTT premieres between February 12 and 14, 2026, offer a strong mix of horror, thriller, action and drama. From franchise finales to regional cinema and international mystery series,

Movie List you can watch this weekend

Streaming on JioHotstar This Weekend

The Conjuring: Last Rites



The final chapter of the globally popular Conjuring universe,The Conjuring: Last Rites, brings back Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine and Ed Warren. Packed with supernatural horror and emotional intensity, the film premieres on February 13, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar.

Kaattaan



The Tamil action dramaKaattaan, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Milind Soman, began streaming on February 12. Known for its gritty storytelling and intense action sequences, it is a strong pick for fans of hard-hitting regional cinema.

New Release on Amazon Prime Video

Bandwaale



Bandwaale is a musical drama that explores the journey of small-town band musicians chasing their creative ambitions while handling personal challenges. The film arrives on February 13 and offers a lighter, emotional alternative to the weekend’s darker titles. It streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Thriller to Watch on Netflix

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast



The mystery thriller series How To Get To Heaven From Belfast premiered on February 12 on Netflix. The story follows a group of friends who reunite at a funeral, only to become entangled in a murder investigation. With emotional backstories and layered suspense, it is ideal for binge-watchers who enjoy dark narratives.

Malayalam Suspense on ZEE5

Paathirathri



The Malayalam thriller Paathirathri premieres on February 13 on ZEE5. The film revolves around police officers who witness a crime during patrol but choose silence, triggering escalating tension and moral dilemmas.

Weekend OTT Watchlist at a Glance

Horror: The Conjuring: Last Rites

Action: Kaattaan

Musical Drama: Bandwaale

Mystery Thriller Series: How To Get To Heaven From Belfast

Crime Suspense: Paathirathri

This weekend’s digital releases cater to diverse tastes, from supernatural scares and high-intensity action to emotional storytelling and investigative thrillers. With multiple platforms offering fresh content, viewers have no shortage of options for their February binge-watch plans.

