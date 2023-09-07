Upcoming OTT releases this week: 10 new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more this week

Upcoming OTT releases this week: This week, we are bringing you 10 brand-new movies and television programs on services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. While the SRK movie "Jawan" has Indian theaters vibrating with applause and excitement, the world of OTT also has something to offer everyone. There is something for everyone, from thrilling adventures to moving dramas. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a week of must-see releases.

I Am Groot Season 2 (September 6)

Get ready for more cosmic mischief as Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, returns in the highly-anticipated second season of "I Am Groot." Join him as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure aboard the Guardians' spaceship, encountering mesmerizing creatures and vibrant worlds in five thrilling shorts. This series is a pivotal part of the MCU's Phase 5 and unfolds between the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films. Stream it exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Little Mermaid (September 6)

Dive into the enchanting world of Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid." Follow Ariel, a spirited mermaid and King Triton's youngest daughter, as she dares to explore the surface world. Her journey takes a romantic turn when she saves the life of Prince Eric, but a perilous pact with the malevolent sea witch, Ursula, puts her dreams and heart on the line. Witness this timeless tale, streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Haddi (September 7)

Prepare for a gripping crime drama led by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in "Haddi." Follow the journey of Haddi, a transgender man who relocates from UP to Delhi, joining a community of kindred spirits. As he delves deeper into the criminal underworld, driven by a thirst for vengeance against a gangster turned politician portrayed by Anurag Kashyap, the suspense escalates. Catch all the action and intrigue streaming on ZEE5.

Jailer (September 7)

Rajinikanth shines in the Tamil film "Jailer" as Muthuvel Pandian, a retired police officer forced back into the fray when his son, ACP Arjun, goes missing while investigating the notorious gangster Varman. Muthuvel leverages his police connections to dismantle Varman's empire, but shocking revelations await him about his own flesh and blood. This thrilling experience, Rajinikanth's 169th film, was theatrically released in August and is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 3 (September 7)

Po and his companions are back in action in "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight" Season 3. Join them on an epic quest to locate the mystical Tianshang Weapons before the wicked weasel twins, Klaus and Veruca, harness their power for evil. Their journey leads them to the heart of England, where they must solve the final piece of the puzzle. With the help of Mr. Ping, Rukmini, and Akna, they race to prevent a catastrophic outcome. Stream this exciting adventure on Netflix.

Top Boy Season 3 (September 7)

Venture into the gritty world of east London's housing estates in "Top Boy" Season 3. This series explores the conflicts between drug cartels and those striving for an honest life in a dangerous environment. Follow Dushane, a determined drug dealer, and Ra'Nell, a compassionate teenager facing adversity. "Top Boy" is the sequel to the acclaimed 2011 series "Top Boy: Summerhouse." Dive into this intense narrative, now streaming on Netflix.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 1 (September 7)

Experience the latest installment of "Virgin River" as it takes you on an emotional rollercoaster. Join Melinda "Mel" Monroe as she seeks a fresh start in the picturesque town of Virgin River, only to discover that small-town life brings its own complexities. Season 5 brings new relationships, heartbreak, a court trial, a poignant farewell, and the threat of a wildfire. As Mel grapples with motherhood, her past resurfaces, leading to life-altering decisions. Streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Sitting in Bars with Cake (September 8)

Embark on a heartwarming journey with best friends Jane and Corinne in "Sitting in Bars with Cake." Corinne, the extroverted one, convinces the timid yet talented home baker, Jane, to embark on a year-long adventure of baking cakes and meeting people at bars to boost her confidence. However, their world takes a dramatic turn when Corinne faces a life-altering health diagnosis, throwing them into uncharted territory. Stream this touching story on Prime Video.

The Black Demon (September 8)

Join Nixon Oil company inspector Paul Sturges and his family as they encounter a vacation gone awry in "The Black Demon." What begins as a routine check on an offshore oil rig turns into a battle for survival when they encounter a ferocious megalodon shark. Stranded on the rig with only two surviving crew members, the Sturges family must find a way to outwit the relentless predator. Stream the suspenseful ordeal on Lionsgate Play.

The Changeling (September 8)

Prepare for a gripping psychological thriller in "The Changeling," based on Victor LaValle's 2017 novel. Follow Apollo Kagwa, a used book dealer turned devoted father, as he navigates the mysterious transformation of his wife, Emma. As Emma's behavior becomes increasingly unsettling, Apollo's quest to unravel the truth takes a chilling turn. Discover the secrets lurking in the shadows as Apollo races against time to find his wife, streaming on Apple TV+.