Upcoming OTT Releases this week (November 27th, 2023 to December 3rd, 2023)

Upcoming OTT Releases this week: Discover a rich array of entertainment as we transition into the final month of 2023 with a plethora of captivating releases on various OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Catering to diverse tastes, this week's lineup promises something for everyone. To streamline your viewing experience, here's a curated list of compelling OTT releases from November 27 to December 3, 2023.

Shehar Lakhot - November 30, 2023

Embark on a riveting journey with "Shehar Lakhot," where a man finds himself reluctantly returning to his hometown. Faced with unresolved issues from the past and entangled in a web of deceit and enigmatic puzzles, he fights to establish his innocence. Starring Priyanshu Painyuli, Kubbra Sait, Shruthy Menon, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles, this series is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Dhootha - December 1, 2023

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya makes his OTT debut in the supernatural thriller "Dhootha." Follow the investigative journalist, portrayed by Chaitanya, as he unravels mysterious occurrences, exploring how newspapers seemingly predict tragic events. Directed by Vikram Kumar and featuring talents like Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shankar, this series is exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Mission Raniganj - December 1, 2023

"Mission Raniganj" unfolds a gripping narrative of heroism inspired by real-life events. Delve into the rescue mission led by mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, played by Akshay Kumar, as they strive to save 65 miners trapped in a waterlogged coal mine during the 1989 Raniganj Coalfields collapse in West Bengal. Witness their determination and the hurdles faced, streaming on Netflix.

Sweet Home Season 2 - December 1, 2023

Returning for its second season, the South Korean show "Sweet Home" explores a dystopian world where human desires manifest into horrifying entities. Follow the survivors from Green Home, with a focus on Hyun-su, as they navigate new and hazardous landscapes. With familiar faces reprising their roles and new cast members joining, this thriller is available on Netflix.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - December 1, 2023

Experience the epic conclusion of the Indiana Jones series with "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Hollywood star Harrison Ford takes his final bow as the adventurous archaeologist, accompanied by an unexpected twist led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Prepare for a grand adventure on Apple TV.