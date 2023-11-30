Upcoming OTT Series Releasing in December 2023

Upcoming OTT Series Releasing in December: December 2023 has a spectacular lineup of upcoming OTT series. Join us as we explore the eagerly anticipated releases that promise to captivate audiences across genres. Here's a sneak peek into the thrilling world of OTT series set to premiere in December 2023.

Dhootha

Naga Chaitanya marks his entry into the world of OTT with "Dhootha," a supernatural series on Amazon Prime Video. The Telugu star portrays an investigative journalist striving to unravel a series of mysterious accidents befalling those in his vicinity. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the eight-episode series also features Parvathy Thiruvothu as a police officer, alongside Prachi Desai and Priya Bhavani Shankar. "Dhootha" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 1.

The Archies

Netflix introduces a vibrant adaptation of the iconic "Archie" comics titled "The Archies," set in 1960s India. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-written by Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the Hindi musical brings Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead, and Reggie to life with new actors Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda forming the Riverdale gang. The much-anticipated "The Archies" is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

The Crown Season 6 Part 2

Netflix bids farewell to the fictional royals as Peter Morgan's critically acclaimed series "The Crown" concludes its prestigious run. Imelda Staunton takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the final episodes, which also delve into the college romance between Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy). Starring Dominic West, Jonathan Pryce, and Lesley Manville, "The Crown Season 6 Part 2" will wrap up on Netflix on December 14.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper makes his directorial debut in "Maestro" on Netflix, portraying American composer Leonard Bernstein. Following its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, the movie will have a brief theatrical release in the US before making its OTT debut. Carey Mulligan joins Cooper in the film, depicting the complicated personal life of Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. "Maestro" is set to premiere on Netflix on December 20.

Percy Jackson and the Olympics

Disney+ Hotstar brings the beloved character Percy Jackson to life with the series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," starring Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri. Adapted from Rick Riordan's best-selling fantasy novels, the show follows Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood on a quest to prevent a war among the Olympian gods. The series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 20.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Zack Snyder takes the helm of a new sci-fi adventure on Netflix with "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire." Set in space, the story follows a young woman named Kora as she assembles a group of warriors to aid a peaceful moon colony threatened by tyrannical armies. The star-studded cast includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, and Doona Bae. The first part of this space saga is set to premiere on Netflix on December 22.

Money Heist: Berlin

"Money Heist: Berlin," a spin-off centered around Pedro Alonso's character Berlin, arrives just in time for the New Year on Netflix. Berlin and a new crew gather in Paris for an ambitious robbery in this eight-episode series, which also features Diana Gómez, Michelle Jenner, Tristan Ulloa, Begona Vargas, and Julio Pena Fernández. The spin-off is scheduled to premiere on December 29 on Netflix.