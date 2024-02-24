Upcoming Tamil Movies on OTT (February 19 to February 25, 2024)

Upcoming Tamil Movies on OTT: Get ready for an exciting lineup of Tamil cinema as we delve into the upcoming OTT releases from February 19 to February 25, 2024. Join us as we explore the eagerly awaited films making their digital debut on streaming platforms, offering viewers a chance to enjoy the magic of Tamil cinema from the comfort of their homes.
"Singapore Saloon," featuring RJ Balaji in the lead role, hit theaters on January 25, 2024. Now, the Tamil film is gearing up for its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video and Tentkotta, available globally except in India. Tentkotta is set to release "Singapore Saloon" on February 23, 2024, while the official Prime Video premiere date is yet to be announced. Produced by Vels Films International and directed by Gokul, the movie tells the story of Kathir (RJ Balaji), who, inspired by a local salon owner in his village, pursues his dream of becoming a hairstylist. The cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sathyaraj, Lal, and Kishen Das, with special appearances by Arvind Swami, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and actor Jiiva. Vivek-Merwin composed the music, with Javed-Riaz handling the background score.
"Poacher," a series available on Prime Video, follows a team of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and altruists on a dangerous mission to apprehend the most significant elephant ivory poachers in India's history. Starring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Ankith Madhav, the series sheds light on the pressing issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. Both "Singapore Saloon" and "Poacher" are set to premiere on Prime Video on February 23, 2024.