Upcoming Tamil Movies on OTT (February 19 to February 25, 2024)

Singapore Saloon

"Singapore Saloon," featuring RJ Balaji in the lead role, hit theaters on January 25, 2024. Now, the Tamil film is gearing up for its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video and Tentkotta, available globally except in India. Tentkotta is set to release "Singapore Saloon" on February 23, 2024, while the official Prime Video premiere date is yet to be announced. Produced by Vels Films International and directed by Gokul, the movie tells the story of Kathir (RJ Balaji), who, inspired by a local salon owner in his village, pursues his dream of becoming a hairstylist. The cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sathyaraj, Lal, and Kishen Das, with special appearances by Arvind Swami, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and actor Jiiva. Vivek-Merwin composed the music, with Javed-Riaz handling the background score.