Top OTT Releases to watch this Weekend (February 19 to February 25, 2024)

Top OTT Releases to watch this Weekend: Looking for some exciting new shows and films to watch on your favorite OTT platforms this weekend? We've got you covered with a curated list of must-watch releases that promise entertainment for every taste.
Platform: Prime Video
Join a group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and Good Samaritans as they embark on a perilous mission to track down the biggest elephant ivory poachers in India's history. Starring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Ankith Madhav, this series sheds light on the urgent issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade.
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Transport yourself to an alternate world where Malaikottai Vaaliban, an unstoppable warrior, traverses time and boundaries, confronting formidable adversaries at every turn. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and featuring Mohanlal, Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, and Danish Sait, this Malayalam film promises an epic journey of valor and triumph.
Platform: Lionsgate Play
Dive into the heart-pounding horror of the Saw franchise with its latest installment directed by Kevin Greutert. Featuring Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, and Steven Brand, Saw X delivers a thrilling experience that revitalizes the beloved series, earning acclaim as one of the best Saw films in years.
Platform: Netflix
Rediscover the magic of the beloved animated series with Netflix's highly anticipated live-action adaptation. Created by Albert Kim, this epic saga follows the journey of the Avatar, a young hero tasked with mastering the four elemental powers to save the world from a relentless adversary. Perfect for fans both old and new.
Platform: Prime Video
Join BLACKPINK's Jennie and an ensemble cast in a riveting exploration of supernatural mysteries within an apartment complex. With each episode based on true events, this series promises suspense, intrigue, and unexpected twists as residents uncover the truth behind extraordinary occurrences.
Platform: Netflix
Go behind the scenes of one of the world's most thrilling racing competitions with exclusive access to Formula 1's drivers, managers, and team owners. Offering a gripping look at the high-octane world of motorsport, this docuseries delves into the personal and professional lives of those who live life in the fast lane.
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Embark on a new adventure with Clone Force 99 as they navigate the treacherous landscape of the Star Wars universe in the third and final season of this animated series. With the fate of Omega hanging in the balance, the stakes have never been higher as the Bad Batch confronts old enemies and new challenges.
Platform: Netflix
Follow criminal defense attorney Mea Harper as she takes on the case of a famous artist accused of murder in this gripping Netflix original film. Starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes, Mea Culpa offers a compelling narrative of justice, redemption, and the complexities of the human psyche.