Upcoming Tamil OTT Releases in April 2025: Test, Perusu, Kingston & More Across Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 & Tentkotta

The Tamil film industry is set to offer an exciting slate of digital releases this April 2025. From gripping thrillers and heartfelt dramas to quirky comedies and supernatural mysteries, Tamil cinema fans have plenty to look forward to across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and Tentkotta.

Upcoming Tamil OTT Releases in April 2025

Perusu

Perusu follows the story of two estranged brothers who try to conduct a secret funeral for their seemingly dead father—only to realize he may not be gone after all. What starts as an awkward family gathering quickly spirals into comedic chaos, uncovering long-held tensions and some unexpected truths.

Release Date : April 11

Platform : Netflix

Genre : Comedy Drama

Cast: Vaibhav Reddy, Chandini Tamilarasan, Redin Kingsley, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth

Kingston

In this fantasy-horror thriller, a daring sea smuggler named Kingston sets out with his crew to confront a supernatural curse that has plagued their coastal village since a mysterious incident in 1982. As they venture into haunted waters, they must face fear, folklore, and fate in a chilling fight for redemption.

Release Date : April 13

Platform : Zee5

Genre : Fantasy Horror

Cast: GV Prakash, Divyabharathi, Sabumon Abdusamad, Elango Kumaravel, Chetan

Sabdham

Sabdham delves into the eerie world of paranormal investigation. Tasked by a university to solve a string of mysterious deaths believed to be caused by supernatural forces, a seasoned investigator must uncover the truth while confronting his own fears. A perfect blend of suspense, horror, and mystery.

Release Date : March 28

Platform : Prime Video

Genre : Horror Thriller

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Lakshmi Menon, Laila Mehdin, Simran, Redin Kingsley, Rajiv Menon

Gentlewoman

When a married woman’s husband disappears without a trace, shocking secrets begin to surface—including an alleged affair with a client. As police dig deeper, tensions escalate between the two women caught in the mystery, leading to a tense narrative of suspicion, betrayal, and resilience.

Release Date : TBA

Platform : Tentkotta

Genre : Drama/Thriller

Cast: Lijomol Jose, Hari Krishnan, Losliya Mariyanesan

April 2025 is packed with diverse Tamil content across genres, from cricket-field conflicts in Test to spine-chilling suspense in Sabdham and supernatural adventure in Kingston. With so many compelling stories arriving on major OTT platforms, Tamil cinema enthusiasts can look forward to a month of binge-worthy entertainment from the comfort of home.

