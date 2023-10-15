Upcoming Telugu Movies 2023 in October

Upcoming Telugu Movies: October is just around the corner, and Telugu cinema enthusiasts are in for a treat! As October approaches, the excitement in the Telugu film industry is palpable. With an array of genres, star-studded casts, and remarkable stories, these upcoming Telugu movies in October 2023 are poised to keep you glued to your seats. Don't miss out on this cinematic extravaganza; mark your calendars and prepare for a thrilling ride at the movies! This month promises to deliver a dynamic blend of entertainment, ranging from action-packed thrills to spine-tingling dramas. Leading the way are Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ravi Teja, two powerhouses of Telugu cinema, with their much-anticipated releases.

1. Rules Ranjann (October 6)

Kiran Abbavaram and Neha Shetty are all set to tickle your funny bone in this uproarious comedy directed by Rathinam Krishna. Produced by Divyang Lavania and Murali Krishnaa Vemuri under Star Light Entertainment, this rib-tickler comes with a budget of Rs 10 Crore. Get ready to roll with laughter on October 6!

2. Tantiram Chapter 1: Tales of Sivakasi (October 6)

If you're in the mood for some spine-tingling horror, Srikanth Gurram and Priyanka Sharma bring you just that in "Tantiram Chapter 1." Directed by the master of suspense, Muthyala Meher Deepak, this film explores the eerie disturbances faced by a married couple due to a malevolent spirit. Brace yourself for a hair-raising experience on October 6!

3. Bhagavanth Kesari (October 19)

Nandamuri Balakrishna returns to the silver screen with "Bhagavanth Kesari," directed and written by the talented Anil Ravipudi. This action-packed extravaganza also stars the dazzling Kajal Aggarwal and the charismatic Sreeleela. Notably, Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Rampal makes his Telugu film debut in this high-budget spectacle, which comes with a staggering Rs 100 Crore budget. Mark your calendars for October 19 and get ready to witness a cinematic spectacle like never before!

4. Tiger Nageshwar Rao (October 20)

Ravi Teja's grand vision comes to life in "Tiger Nageshwar Rao," an ambitious period drama directed by Vamsee. Featuring the legendary Anupam Kher, the talented Nupur Sanon, and the charming Renu Desai, this film is set to take you on a gripping journey into the past. With a budget of Rs 50 Crore, it's one of the most highly anticipated releases of the month. Catch it in theaters on October 20 and be transported to a different era!