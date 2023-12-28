Upcoming Top 10 OTT Releases in January 2024

Animal: Unraveling Family Ties

Sandeep Reddy Vanga weaves a gripping tale of vengeance, family loyalty, and a brutal gang war in "Animal." Ranbir Kapoor's stellar performance sets the stage, immersing viewers in the complexities of a tumultuous father-son relationship. With a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, "Animal" is a cinematic experience you won't want to miss.

Sam Bahadur: A Journey Through History

Vicky Kaushal takes center stage in the historical drama "Sam Bahadur," portraying the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Dive into the extraordinary career spanning four decades, with a focus on the pivotal 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. This cinematic masterpiece promises to unfold the untold chapters of a legendary military figure.

Do Patti: Unveiling Mystery in the Hills

Director Shashanka Chaturvedi invites you on a suspenseful journey with "Do Patti." Starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, the mystery thriller unfolds against the captivating backdrop of Northern India. Get ready for unexpected twists and turns as the plot unravels, promising an exhilarating experience in the scenic hills.

Killer Soup: A Culinary Thriller

Abhishek Chaubey's directorial debut, "Killer Soup," introduces Konkona Sen Sharma as an unconventional chef. Join Swathi Shetty and Manoj Bajpayee in a story filled with unexpected culinary twists, amateur villains, and a bumbling local inspector. This unique blend of flavors guarantees a cinematic treat like no other.

Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty's Cop Extravaganza

Directed by Rohit Shetty, "Indian Police Force" is a cop drama that promises not only stunning visuals but also lavish entertainment. The first season, comprising seven episodes, pays homage to the selfless service of the Indian police force. Brace yourself for action-packed sequences and patriotic fervor.

Karmma Calling: Glamorous Deceit Unleashed

Ruchi Narain helms the Hindi adaptation of the American drama series "Revenge" in "Karmma Calling." Tandon takes center stage in the glitzy world of Alibaug society, offering a tale of treachery and deceit amidst the glamour. Get ready for a roller-coaster ride through the high-stakes world of revenge.

Fool Me Once (Limited Series): A Mother's Investigation

In this Harlan Coben adaptation, a widowed mother delves into an investigation after capturing her late husband on a nanny cam. Starring Richard Armitage, Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, and Dino Fetscher, "Fool Me Once" promises suspense that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Boy Swallows Universe (Season 1): A Gripping Coming-of-Age Tale

Adapted from Trent Dalton's novel, this Australian crime drama set in the 1980s explores a young boy's coming-of-age amidst a challenging upbringing. With a stellar cast including Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker, Phoebe Tonkin, and Anthony LaPaglia, "Boy Swallows Universe" is a poignant and gripping tale.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution - The Iconic He-Man Continues

The He-Man reboot takes a new turn with "Masters of the Universe: Revolution," featuring a fresh spin-off series introducing a new villain, Hordak, and the return of Skeletor with a revamped look. Brace yourself for the iconic battles and adventures that made He-Man a household name.

Griselda: Miami's Queenpin

Sofia Vergara stars and produces the drug kingpin drama "Griselda," set in the vibrant backdrop of Miami during the 1970s and 80s. Experience the glossy portrayal of Griselda Blanco's cartel, with an ensemble cast including Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, and Martin Rodriguez. Get ready for a gripping saga of power, ambition, and crime in this thrilling period piece.