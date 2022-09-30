Veteran Actor Asha Parekh Conferred With Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Asha Parekh was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to the actor at the 68th National Film Awards in New Delhi. Asha Parekh expressed gratitude for receiving the award and said, "It is a huge honour to have received Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just one day before my 80th birthday."

Born on October 2, 1942, Asha Parekh is one of the most decorated actors in the country. Considered to be one of the most influential actors of all time in Hindi cinema, Asha Parekh began her career as a child artist under the screen name 'Baby Asha Parekh'.

Asha Parekh made her debut in films as the female lead in the film 'Dil Deke Dekho' in 1959 alongside Shammi Kapoor. She was only 16 at the time.