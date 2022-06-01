Veteran Singer KK’s Postmortem to be Conducted Today

The autopsy of Bollywood singer KK who died on Tuesday shortly after a live performance at a concert in Kolkata will be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for his death.

However, doctors said that the singer died of cardiac arrest. The sudden demise of the singer left the country shocked.

Leading nation in paying tributes, PM Narendra Modi said, “Will remember him through his songs.” "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

A senior official of the hospital where KK was taken at around 10pm after he complained of uneasiness said he was declared brought dead. "It is unfortunate that we could not treat him," he said.

He was feeling heavy after reaching hotel after the performance and soon collapsed.

According to reports, KK felt uneasy during the performance also and apparently complained about the glare of the lights. On his way to hotel, he said he was feeling cold when the air conditioner was switched on. He took a break during the performance as well. Reports said there was a huge crowd at his event to control which the Police had to spray fire extinguishers.

West Bengal | Visuals from outside the hospital where Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK was taken after falling ill during a concert in Kolkata. He was declared dead on arrival.

KK's wife and children will reach Kolkata today morning, according to a report of Hindustan Times.