Renowned Bollywood singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath), who was in Kolkata for a concert, has died on Tuesday evening. He was 53.

According to reports, the playback singer after the concert and was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Earlier today, KK had posted photos from his concert at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha.

Also Read: Karbi Anglong: Public Holiday Declared On June 8 For Council Elections